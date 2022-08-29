How To Become a Web Developer: Salary, Job Growth And Education Requirements

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, remote work has shifted to a luxury enjoyed by few to the up-and-coming standard. With this trend, many people are shifting to careers like web development, which not only allows for remote work but earns an above-average salary.

But how do you become a web developer? Read on to find out.

What Is Web Development?

Simply put, web development involves creating and maintaining websites. Web developers are responsible for a website’s speed and how much traffic the website can handle. Some web developers also create content for the websites they manage.

As of 2020, there were approximately 199,400 web developer jobs in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS projects a 13% growth for web developer positions from 2020-2030. Web developer salaries range from around $70,790 to $123,870 depending on factors like expertise, skills and location.

Types of Web Developers

Back-End Web Developers

Average Annual Salary: Around $87,000

Projected Job Growth (2020-2030): 13%

Education Needed: Proficiency with programs such as Python, Java, PHP, SQL, GIT, HTML, CSS and JavaScript; bachelor’s degree often preferred

Job Description: Back-end web developers build and maintain the mechanisms that process data and perform actions on websites. They are involved in data storage, security and other server-side functions that you cannot see.

Front-End Web Developers

Average Annual Salary: Around $77,000

Projected Job Growth (2020-2030): 13%

Education Needed: A bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field; coursework in web development, programming, web design, database management, networking and mathematics also recommended

Job Description: Front-end web developers use their knowledge of programming languages to code user-side applications such as menu bars, clickable buttons and the overall layout of websites. They also communicate with clients to identify their needs and make sure the websites are performing optimally.

Full-Stack Developers

Average Annual Salary: Around $79,000

Projected Job Growth (2020-2030): 13%

Education Needed: A degree in software management or a related field such as data analytics and management; proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP Python and Ruby also required

Job Description: A full-stack developer operates on both the front-end and back-end processes for a website. These professionals work on both design and functionality, and they often oversee entire projects from start to finish.

How to Become a Web Developer

There are multiple paths to becoming a web developer. Some developers earn an associate or a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. Others complete bootcamps to learn the necessary coding skills their job requires. Read on to learn which path to web development makes the most sense for you.

Earn a Degree

For those wanting to go the traditional college route, an associate or a bachelor’s degree in computer science, software management, data analytics and management or a related subject can be a strong first step toward a career in web development. Once you decide if you’re most interested in front-end, back-end or full-stack development, you can pursue a degree that’s specific to your career goals.

Note that a traditional degree is a big financial investment. The average bachelor’s degree at an in-state, public institution costs around $40,000 in tuition and fees.

Consider Honing Skills with a Bootcamp

If you’re looking to switch careers or enter the workforce quickly, a coding bootcamp might be the right path for you. On average, coding bootcamps cost around $12,000 in tuition and last less than 14 weeks.

Companies like 4Geeks Academy, Actualize, App Academy, Boolean and Brain Station all offer coding bootcamps. Some even provide free introductory coding courses to give you a sense of whether web development is right for you before you write a check for tuition.

Build a Portfolio

A coding portfolio that showcases your work is crucial to getting hired as a web developer. If you haven’t worked as a web developer yet, you can use projects from school or a bootcamp, or you can even create webpages for imaginary clients to build your portfolio. You may also volunteer to work on a local nonprofit’s website for free as a portfolio-building project.

The important thing is that you have examples of your work in web development to show prospective employers.

Look into Certifications and Certificates

A certification or certificate can be another feather in your cap as a web developer, especially if you don’t have a degree in computer science or a related field. These credentials demonstrate your professional-level competency in a particular web development skill.

Certifications and certificates are available for AJAX, HTML, MySQL, MongoDB, React.js, Mongoose, Node.js, Linux, CSS, JavaScript and Python, among other coding languages and skills. Quality is more important than quantity when it comes to these designations. Seek out a credential that compliments and enhances the skills required for your prospective web development career.

Frequently Asked Questions About Web Developers

What skills do I need to be a web developer?

Web developers should at least know the basics of programs like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript for the front end and PHP or Node.js for the back end. They should be constantly learning and keeping up to date with the industry.

Do you need a degree to be a web developer?

No, a degree is not required to be a web developer. While an associate or a bachelor’s degree in a field like computer science or software engineering is preferred for some positions, many professionals make their way in the industry through intensive coding bootcamps.

What is a web developer's salary?

The salaries for different front-end, back-end and full-stack web developer positions can range from around $70,000 to over $160,000. Salaries vary depending on your company, location, years of experience and specific skills.

