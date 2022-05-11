How To Become A Sports Manager

Former athletes or individuals who love sports and business should consider becoming sports managers. The position offers job opportunities in the sports world, but it can also be quite lucrative.

As a sports manager, you can work with organizations or individual athletes. Regardless of the path you choose, you’ll want to think about the job outlook, required skills and the steps needed to become a sports manager.

What Does a Sports Manager Do?

Sports manager job duties can vary by sport and work environment. Some sports managers specialize in one specific industry area, such as public relations, while others spend time learning multiple disciplines. All sports management positions focus on the business side of sports.

A sports manager’s most important job is to support a sports organization by ensuring coaches and athletes have the resources they need to succeed. Other common responsibilities for sports managers include:

Holding team and athletes accountable for rules and regulations

Maintaining team schedules

Creating social media strategies to engage the fan base

Fostering opportunities for team endorsement deals

Sports Manager Job Outlook

Determining the job outlook for sports managers can be challenging with the wide range of available jobs in different industries. However, the entertainment and sports industry, where most sports managers work, is expected to experience tremendous growth over the next decade.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, sports occupations are projected to grow 22% in the next 10 years. This percentage is well above the total employment projected growth rate of 7.7%.

Top Skills for a Sports Manager

Though being a sports manager is a dream job for many people, there are a few traits that can help managers be successful. Below are some of the skills you’ll need to reach success in your new position:

Financial asset management

Organization and planning

Business communication

Leadership

Verbal and written communication

Time management

Creativity

Steps to Becoming a Sports Manager

Passion alone won’t land you a job as a sports manager. To achieve your goal of working for an athletic organization, you’ll need a combination of education and experience. Certifications are also required depending on where you choose to work.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

For aspiring sports managers, the first step is to earn a bachelor’s degree. While some schools offer a sports management degree, a bachelor’s in business management can be just as valuable. To gain the education needed to work as a manager, you’ll want to focus on programs that teach a wide range of classes, from finance and accounting to marketing and law.

Look for Job Experience

Education alone isn’t always enough to land a job and run the business side of a sports team. Usually, you’ll need to secure a more entry-level business position with a team to understand how day-to-day operations work. Once in an organization, it’s fairly common to gain more responsibility as your tenure with the team grows.

Obtain Certification if Necessary

Certifications are often a requirement for sports managers. The type of certification you must obtain will depend on your organization’s league and location.

For example, professionals looking to work for teams in the National Football League or the National Basketball Association will be required to obtain league-specific certifications. On the other hand, sports managers working with combative sports like boxing, wrestling or mixed martial arts will need to obtain a separate certification.

A few states, including Maryland, California and Tennessee, require sports managers to pass a test and obtain a state license. The easiest way to determine if your state requires sports managers to get a certificate is to contact the state professional regulation board.

Consider an MBA Program

In the competitive sports management industry, having an MBA or a master’s degree in leadership can set you apart when applying for higher-paying jobs. In a master’s program, you’ll learn more about leadership techniques, business strategies and communication skills.

Hiring managers may also look more favorably on your application than applicants who only have a bachelor’s degree.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to be a sports manager?

Generally, sports managers will need to obtain their bachelor’s degree before applying for internships. It’s recommended that once a person has their internship they spend three to five years in the industry before applying to a one or two-year master’s program.

What field is sports management in?

Since sports managers work with athletes and athletic teams, it may seem like it is part of the sports industry, but that’s not entirely true. In fact, sports management falls into the business field due to responsibilities involving finance, marketing, general business management and business law.

Does sports management pay well?

One of the great things about working in sports management is the earning potential. Currently, PayScale lists the median salary for a sports manager at $55,000; however, depending on the type of position you have, there are opportunities to earn a higher salary and large bonuses.

