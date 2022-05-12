How To Become A Social Worker

If you’re interested in pursuing a profession that empowers communities, encourages social development and cohesion and helps people improve or overcome difficult circumstances, you may want to consider becoming a social worker.

Social work offers a variety of challenging, yet rewarding career paths, and provides opportunities to explore different specializations that align with your interests, skills and professional goals. This article provides an overview of the steps, including education, certification and professional experience, required to become a licensed social worker.

What Does a Social Worker Do?

A social worker is a professional who advocates and helps individuals, families, groups and communities improve their overall quality of life. They work in a variety of contexts and environments, including mental health clinics, community centers, prisons, schools, hospitals and private practices, to help their clients cope with challenges such as divorce, illness, substance abuse and unemployment. In addition to conducting assessments to determine the appropriate resources, they often also customize a treatment plan to support the needs and development of their clients.

Social Worker Job Outlook

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment opportunities for social workers are projected to grow 12% through 2030, which is faster than the average projection for all occupations. The average salary of a social worker is $24.23 per hour, or $50,390 per year.

Top Skills for a Social Worker

Social workers work closely with individuals from a wide range of cultural, socioeconomic and religious backgrounds and must be able to assist their clients with sensitivity, compassion and understanding. Key skills for social workers include:

Verbal and nonverbal communication

Emotional intelligence

Active listening

Critical thinking

Organization

Advocacy

Types of Social Work Degrees

If you’re contemplating pursuing a career as a social worker, it’s crucial that you familiarize yourself with the licensure requirements of the specific state you’re planning to work in to determine the appropriate degree programs and certifications you’ll need.

It’s important to obtain degrees from institutions accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) because it demonstrates that your program and degree follows best practices and meets the field’s established standards in rigor and quality.

Licensed Baccalaureate of Social Work (LBSW)

Holding a bachelor’s degree is the minimum requirement to work as a social worker, though most states require a master’s of social work (MSW). Obtaining a LBSW typically takes four years to complete and qualifies you for nonclinical, entry-level positions. LBSWs must work under a clinical supervisor.

The curriculum for bachelor programs in social work provides a comprehensive overview of the theory, practices and ethics of the field through a combination of lectures and field work. In addition to the general course requirements unique to each university, the coursework typically covers a variation of the following topics:

Social and human rights policies

Behavioral science

Psychology

Sociology

Statistical analysis, including biostatistics

Many undergraduate social work programs include an internship or practicum component. You must pass the bachelor’s licensing exam to become a LBSW.

Licensed Master of Social Work (LMSW)

Master’s degree programs in social work typically take two years to complete. The curriculum builds on the knowledge obtained during undergraduate programs, while also advancing practical skills. Master’s programs in social work often offer specializations, such as mental health, child and family services, criminal justice, community and organization practice and school social work practice.

Coursework for master’s degree in social work typically includes topics related to the following:

Social welfare policy

Human behavior and the social environment

Social work practice with groups and families

Psychopathology

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

LCSW’s hold a master’s degree in social work and have years of professional training and experience. In addition to fulfilling state-specific requirements, LCSW’s must also successfully pass the national examination to obtain licensure. The LCSW designation makes you eligible to provide clinical services, such as diagnosing and counseling those dealing with mental, behavioral and emotional issues.

Requirements for a Social Work Certification

Becoming a licensed social worker requires licensure from your state licensing board. It’s essential to acquaint yourself with your state’s educational and professional licensing requirements.

After completing a master’s degree, applicants must pass the Association of Social Work Board (ASWB) exam to earn a LSW. Generally, social workers need to gain up to 4,000 hours of supervised work experience, which typically takes over two years. You must then pass an additional clinical or advanced specialist ASWB exam, which leads to LCSW. A LCSW must be renewed periodically. Renewal requirements vary by state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What qualifications do you need for social work?

The qualifications needed to work as a social worker depends on the level of licensure you want to obtain and the certification requirements of the state you want to work in. A bachelor’s degree in social work qualifies you for nonclinical, entry-level positions, while a master’s degree and licensure expand your professional opportunities.

How do I start a career in social work?

Familiarizing yourself with your state’s licensing requirements and researching social work programs from accredited institutions is crucial. Earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work and gaining professional experience provides the necessary foundation to start a career as a social worker. Next, obtaining licensure is required if you want to work as an independent clinical social worker.

How much does a social worker make?

According to BLS, the average salary of a social worker is $24.23 per hour, or $50,390 per year. Your level of experience, specialization, and location can affect your salary.

What do social workers do on a daily basis?

The day-to-day duties of a social worker varies depending on your specialization and work environment. Generally, duties entail counseling, administrative tasks and designing personalized treatment and care plans.

