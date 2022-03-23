If you are interested in understanding the human mind and how it works, then a career in psychology might be a good fit for you.

A psychologist teaches people the skills they need to cope with life’s challenges and manage mental health issues more effectively. It’s an invaluable career path with great demand; the job outlook is expected to grow by 8% by 2030.

However, it takes years to complete the education and training requirements. If you want to learn how to become a psychologist, here’s what to expect.

What Is a Psychologist?

A psychologist is a professional that provides mental health care. Often they have doctoral degrees, but some psychologists can practice with only a master’s degree.

Psychologists use their education and understanding of the human mind and behavior to treat mental illness through psychological treatments, such as talk therapy. They often work with people dealing with learning difficulties, behavior disorders or individuals that are struggling to process life events, such as the death of a loved one.

What Does a Psychologist Do?

A psychologist’s work varies depending on their specialization. However, some of the most common duties include diagnosing and treating mental health disorders, providing therapy, conducting research and working with patients’ families. They also provide assessments to evaluate patients’ conditions. Common issues or conditions that cause people to see a psychologist include:

Anxiety

Depression

Addiction

Insomnia

Grief

Through treatments, which can include approaches like cognitive-behavioral therapy or humanistic therapy, psychologists aim to give their patients the tools they need to change unwanted or unhealthy behaviors.

Some psychologists work with groups, teaching them how to manage stress or emotion. Some psychologists also conduct research to help us better understand how the human mind works and what impacts our behavior. Although many psychologists decide to open their own practices, psychologists may also work in hospitals, schools, prisons, government agencies or nonprofit organizations.

Psychology can be a well-paying profession. In 2020, the median annual salary for psychologists was $82,180—95% higher than the median salary for all occupations.

Psychologist vs. Psychiatrist: What’s the Difference?

A common misconception is that psychologists and psychiatrists do the same things, but they fulfill very different roles.

A psychiatrist is a medical doctor that received specialized training in treating mental health disorders. Psychiatrists can also prescribe medications, such as prescription medications to treat illnesses like depression or schizophrenia.

Psychologists have doctorates, but they aren’t medical doctors and most can’t prescribe medications—though a handful of states allow psychologists to write prescriptions if they complete additional training. Psychologists commonly treat patients through other methods, such as psychotherapy.

Psychologists often work in partnership with psychiatrists to complement the patient’s treatment. For example, a patient taking medication for anxiety may also attend therapy sessions with a psychologist to learn how to limit the impact anxiety has on their lives.

How to Become a Psychologist

Becoming a psychologist takes years of hard work and a significant amount of education and training. If you’re wondering how to become a psychologist, you must complete the following steps before you can work in the field:

1. Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

To begin your journey in psychology, you need to earn a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year school. The majority of students that plan to become psychologists major in psychology. However, some students do study other related subjects, such as sociology.

2. Enroll in Graduate School

After earning your bachelor’s degree, you may choose to attend graduate school to get your master’s degree. A graduate degree typically takes two years to complete, and the program will cover a more in-depth focus on specific specialties in psychology, such as child development or forensic psychology.

3. Complete Your Doctoral Degree

Although some psychologists can practice with a master’s degree, you may find that there are too many restrictions for your career if you don’t have a doctorate. Generally, psychologists with only a master’s degree must practice under the supervision of someone with a doctoral degree, and they cannot independently practice psychology within their own practice.

For most potential psychologists, a doctoral degree is essential. You may not need a master’s before you enter a doctoral program, depending on your school’s requirements. A doctoral program usually takes five to seven years to complete.

Keep in mind that psychologists are not medical doctors, so the degree you’re pursuing is a Ph.D. or Psy.D. rather than an M.D. or D.O. The exact degree you need is dependent on the specialty you intend to pursue.

4. Complete an Internship

After earning your doctorate, you must complete an internship in your area of practice. An internship gives you hands-on experience in a real clinical setting, allowing you to build your skills working with patients. The length of internships varies based on your specialization, but you can expect to intern anywhere from six months to two years.

5. Get Licensed and Certified

In most states, practicing psychologists must be licensed. Licensing laws vary by location, but you are typically required to earn a doctorate, complete an internship and practice under the supervision of a licensed psychologist for one to two years. You must also pass the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology.

Many psychologists also choose to become certified to show they uphold the highest standards of care. The American Board of Professional Psychology issues certifications in 15 psychology specialties, including forensic psychology or organizational and business psychology.

Pursuing a Career in Psychology

Now that you know how to become a psychologist, you can decide if this career path is what you want to pursue. Psychology can be a rewarding career, but it is demanding, and it takes years of hard work and dedication before you can begin practicing on your own.

If you decide that psychology is right for you, visit the American Psychological Association’s website to find accredited psychology programs to ensure you get the educational foundation you need to succeed.

