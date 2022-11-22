How To Become A Nurse Practitioner: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you want a rewarding career in the healthcare sector without spending a decade of your life training to become a doctor, you might consider working as a nurse practitioner (NP). These advanced practice nurses are primary care providers whose career path is significantly shorter and less expensive than that of a doctor.

Our guide explores how to become a nurse practitioner, including education, licensure and potential specialty areas.

What Does a Nurse Practitioner Do?

What is a nurse practitioner? NPs are advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) who provide healthcare services to specific patient demographics.

Role and Responsibilities

NPs provide primary care to their patients. They analyze patients’ medical histories and order, conduct and assess diagnostic tests. They typically work with healthcare teams to create treatment plans and offer follow-up care.

Due to their advanced education and training, many NPs can work independently and write prescriptions. Nurse practitioners can also perform medical procedures like debridement, putting casts on injuries and intubation. Other NP responsibilities may include the following:

Managing overall patient care

Educating patients on how to prevent diseases and make positive choices for their health

Counseling

Work Environment

A nurse practitioner can work in any healthcare organization, including physician’s offices, hospitals, outpatient care centers, educational facilities and nursing homes.

Some NPs work in home health as well, providing treatment or follow-up care in patients’ homes. They may also participate in rural outreach programs, traveling and offering services in areas with limited access to healthcare.

Nurse practitioners often work in shifts in healthcare facilities where patients need round-the-clock care. In physician’s offices, NPs tend to work typical business hours.

Benefits of NPs

NPs do a lot to improve the lives of community residents. By acting as counselors and educators, NPs guide patients to live healthier lives, thus reducing the cost of healthcare. According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), patients who see NPs as their primary healthcare providers tend to have lower medication costs, shorter hospital stints and fewer visits to the emergency room.

NPs also approach patient care more holistically. Asides from targeting the physical problem, NPs listen for signs of mental distress and guide patients through recovery. NPs’ approach to patient management improves patient satisfaction.

How to Become a Nurse Practitioner

Earn a BSN

A bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) is the preferred academic qualification to start a career as a registered nurse (RN). A bachelor’s degree is also required for admission to a graduate-level nursing program.

Full-time students typically take four years to complete a BSN degree. However, it’s a longer process for part-time students.

Obtain RN Licensure

Once you earn a BSN, the next step is becoming an RN. This process requires passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN).

It’s quite common for aspiring nurse practitioners to work as RNs before moving forward in their careers. However, nursing experience is not required to proceed to the next stage.

Earn an MSN

A master of science in nursing (MSN) degree is the minimum academic qualification for NPs. An MSN program advances your clinical knowledge and patient management skills.

It’s best to choose your specialty area before enrolling in a master’s in nursing program so you can focus your studies accordingly.

Consider Earning a DNP

A doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program equips APRNs for leadership in clinical settings. A DNP degree is the highest academic qualification a nurse practitioner can possess.

Though this degree is not a prerequisite for working as an NP, those who want to increase their earning potential and have more influence over healthcare policies may consider earning one.

Pass a National Certification Exam

After graduation, you must sit for and pass a national board certification exam specific to your chosen focus area. In most states, NPs are not permitted to practice until they pass a certification exam.

There are numerous organizations that administer NP certification exams. The exam you take depends on your chosen specialty area.

Obtain APRN Licensure

In most states, APRNs—including NPs—are required to hold state licensure. Once you obtain NP certification, you may apply for licensure in the state where you plan to practice.

Types of Nurse Practitioners

Acute Care

Acute care NPs handle urgent medical crises and care for people with chronic illnesses. These providers may work in emergency departments, intensive care units, cardiology units, coronary care and surgical wards.

Adult

NPs in this specialty offer medical support to patients between late adolescence and full-fledged adulthood. These NPs mostly offer primary care, which involves administering physical exams, diagnosing illnesses, creating treatment plans and educating patients about their health conditions.

Family

A family nurse practitioner provides comprehensive healthcare to individuals and families. Their expertise is not restricted to any age group, which makes this specialty one of the most flexible for NPs. Family nurse practitioners mostly focus on preventive care, but they also treat common illnesses and monitor patients’ health over time.

Gerontology

Gerontology nurse practitioners care for older populations. They help manage chronic illnesses, stabilize patients during acute episodes, analyze health records and help patients make lifestyle changes as they grow older. NPs in this specialty can work in emergency rooms, hospitals, physician’s offices, hospice centers and retirement homes.

Neonatal

A neonatal nurse practitioner cares for sick and premature newborns. Their scope of practice spans various settings, including neonatal intensive care units, outpatient settings, private practices, hospitals and community clinics.

Oncology

NPs in this specialty treat and care for patients living with cancer. They collaborate with oncologists to develop treatment plans specific to each patient’s condition. These NPs order diagnostic tests, oversee infusion therapy, monitor patient recovery and refer patients to other specialists.

Pediatric

Pediatric nurse practitioners treat children and young adolescents in acute and primary care settings. They conduct checkups, offer immunizations, treat injuries and educate their patients on disease prevention.

Psychiatric

Psychiatric NPs work in the mental health field. They diagnose mental illnesses, develop treatment plans and monitor patients’ progress over time.

Women’s Health

This specialty involves the reproductive and sexual health of women of all ages. Women’s health NPs offer wellness advice to adolescent girls and older women approaching menopause. They also treat infections that are unique to women.

Sub-Specialty Areas

The specialties listed above are relatively broad focus areas. As an NP, you can narrow your focus even further to specific body parts and functions instead of population groups. Potential sub-specialties to consider include dermatology, immunology, hematology, neurology, urology, occupational health and gastroenterology.

Nurse Practitioner Certification Boards

AANPCB administers certification examinations for family, adult-gerontology and emergency nurse practitioners. Before you can apply for any certification, you must create an account on the board’s official site to become a member.

Nurse practitioners can choose from four certifications administered by the ANCC. Offerings include:

Family nurse practitioner certification (FNP-BC)

Adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner certification (AGPCNP-BC)

Adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner certification (AGACNP-BC)

Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner certification (PMHNP-BC)

PNCB offers two certifications that validate NPs’ critical thinking skills and understanding of children’s health. Offerings include:

Acute care certified pediatric nurse practitioner (CPNP-AC)

Primary care certified nurse practitioner (CPNP-PC)

Job Outlook and Salary for Nurse Practitioners

How much does a nurse practitioner make? The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that the median annual wage for NPs is $120,680. However, NP salaries vary based on location and work environment.

The five top-paying U.S. states for nurse practitioners, and NPs’ average annual salaries in each state, are as follows.

California: $151,830

New Jersey: $137,010

New York: $133,940

Washington: $130,840

Massachusetts: $129,540

Recent data from AANP reports over 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S., and according to the BLS, this number is expected to grow significantly.

The BLS projects a 46% employment growth rate for NPs from 2021 to 2031. This growth rate is more than nine times faster than the projected job growth rate for all occupations nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About How to Become a Nurse Practitioner

How long does it take to become a nurse practitioner?

At a minimum, it takes six years to complete the bachelor’s and master’s degrees required to become an NP. Aspiring NPs who study part time or work as RNs before pursuing more advanced credentials may need more time.

Is becoming a nurse practitioner worth it?

For many, yes. The process of becoming a nurse practitioner can be daunting, but NPs earn high median annual wages ($120,680) and have an exceptionally strong job outlook.

