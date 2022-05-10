How To Become A Marketing Manager

Marketing managers play a key role in the success of a business by leading a team and creating a marketing strategy that meets the goals of the organization, either by maximizing profits or building brand recognition. Many marketing management positions require applicants to have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, communications or a business-related field.

If you have strong analytical skills and a knack for knowing what consumers want, becoming a marketing manager could be a great career path for you.

What Does a Marketing Manager Do?

While duties may vary by company and industry, a marketing manager can expect to lead a small team and oversee the development, implementation and evaluation of a successful marketing strategy for an organization’s product or service.

Marketing managers will engage in market research to determine the demand of products or services they offer. This market research may include trend analysis to ensure the longevity of the profitability of their products. They will also create a pricing scheme for products that fits the needs of the organization.

A marketing manager works with other departments such as advertising and promotion managers, the legal team and the product development team to meet the objectives of a marketing strategy.

Marketing Manager Job Outlook

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects marketing management positions will grow by 10 percent in the next decade, slightly faster than the average growth for all occupations. Additionally, BLS projects 31,000 openings annually for these positions.

As a marketing manager you can expect to earn a median salary of $135,030. The highest paying positions can be found in oil and gas extraction and the scientific research and development services industries.

Top Skills for a Marketing Manager

Marketing managers need both soft and hard skills to be successful. A marketing manager should have a deep comprehension of analytics and advertising to best understand their customer base and meet their objectives.

Since marketing managers are often leading or working within a team, strong communication skills are a must-have both online and in-person. Being an effective listener and speaker helps a team understand what is required of them and understand that their input is valued.

A marketing manager should be adaptable and able to think critically to find the best solution. Having strong organizational skills is essential to success since managers need to meet goals and deadlines.

Steps to Becoming an Marketing Manager

The path to becoming a marketing manager is not unlike other professions that generally require a degree.

As the position title suggests, a marketing manager is a management position that will not only require knowledge through your coursework, but years of experience in the field in entry-level positions as well.

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

To become a marketing manager you will need to earn an undergraduate degree. While marketing is the most practical major for marketing managers, it isn’t the only option. Degrees in business management or communications are also good choices since coursework focuses on important skills that are pertinent to careers in business and can help make your resumemore versatile.

Coursework for a degree in marketing often includes advertising, product pricing, market research, consumer behavior, professional sales and online retailing. Additionally, taking courses in other fields, especially those in technology or visual arts, will broaden your knowledge base and make you more adaptable in meeting the desires of a diverse consumer base.

Lastly, it is highly recommended to complete an internship during your degree as it will provide experience in the field. Internships allow students to better understand the various fields in marketing and identify interests.

Consider an MBA Program

While an MBA is not required to become a marketing manager, a higher degree can help individuals stand out. An MBA in general management will give you a broader understanding of finance, leadership, human resources and more. Students can also look for programs that offer concentrations in marketing. An MBA in marketing may offer courses on supply chain management, new product development or brand management.

Find Employment

Before becoming a marketing manager, you will likely need experience in entry-level positions. Some entry-level jobs include marketing specialists, marketing analysts or marketing and sales associates. After gaining experience in these roles, you will better understand the functions of a successful marketing manager.

Marketing managers can work in many industries such as business and finance, healthcare, education, software, architecture and engineering, legal, the arts and food service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does marketing require a degree?

Marketing management positions typically require a bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, communications or a business-related field. An MBA is not often required, but may allow for advanced career growth. Completing an internship alongside your degree will also make you a more desirable applicant.

What is the highest paying marketing job?

Some of the highest paying jobs have titles such as chief marketing officer or vice president of marketing. These roles oversee entire marketing departments. According to BLS, some of the highest paying marketing jobs are in the oil and gas extraction industry, where the mean salary of a marketing manager is $213,920.

How long does it take to become a marketing manager?

You can expect to take six to eight years to become a marketing manager after completing your undergraduate degree. In addition to a four-year degree, many employers prefer three to five years of experience in sales, marketing or related fields before landing a management position.

