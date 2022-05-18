How To Become A Forensic Psychologist

It may sound exciting to spend your days diving deep into the minds of criminals, but there’s more to a day in the life of a forensic psychologist. In this article, we’ll take a look at this field as a whole; we’ll examine how quickly it’s growing, what sort of salary you can expect, and what type of education requirements you’ll need to meet.

Forensic Psychologist Job Outlook

What Is a Forensic Psychologist?

Forensic psychology typically includes any tasks related to psychology within the scope of the justice system. Below is a list of just some of the common job duties a forensic psychologist may perform.

Forensic psychologists may:

Work in the prison system providing therapy and assessment for inmates.

Provide evidence and expert testimony for the court system.

Assess the psychological state of individuals facing criminal charges.

Assess psychological damages suffered by individuals involved in a lawsuit.

Conduct research to advance the knowledge and application of psychological principles in the justice system.

Forensic Psychologist Salary

Forensic psychology is a growing field and not showing signs of slowing down. According to PayScale, the median annual salary for a forensic psychologist is around $72,000.

Steps to Becoming a Forensic Psychologist

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree

While some colleges and universities offer bachelor’s degrees in forensic psychology, students can pursue other majors at this level, such as general psychology. It’s important to keep in mind that students may have an advantage when applying to a master’s in forensic psychology program if their bachelor’s degree was also in forensic psychology. Typical courses in a forensic psychology bachelor’s program include general psychology, law courses and introduction to criminology.

Graduate from a Doctorate Program

Once you’ve completed a master’s degree, you’ll need to obtain a doctorate degree in psychology in order to practice as a forensic psychologist. A doctorate could be either a Ph.D. or a Psy.D. program, both of which typically take between five to seven years to complete.

Complete Qualified Specialized Training

Forensic psychologists receive specialized training in forensics. Many psychologists get hands-on training from internships and post-doctoral training programs early on in their careers. There are also numerous certifications and training that psychologists can take to learn more about forensics.

Obtain Licensure

To practice as a forensic psychologist, you’ll need a state-issued license. To earn licensure applicants must complete a certain number of hours of clinical experience under a licensed psychologist; the number of required hours varies by state. Applicants must then take the Examination for Professional Practice in Psychology exam. Once applicants pass the exam they receive state licensure.

Pass the Certification Exam

The American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) is the certifying organization for forensic psychologists. The ABPP awards the Specialty Board Certification in Forensic Psychology (SBCFP) to licensed forensic psychologists who pass both an oral and written exam and who have completed a certain number of hours of training and work experience.

Forensic Psychologist Certification

Once an individual has earned state licensure as a forensic psychologist, they can opt to become board certified. This optional process is important because it shows dedication to becoming a professional in the field. According to the ABPP, the oral exam fee in forensic psychology is $550, and the written exam fee is $300.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many years does it take to become a forensic psychologist?

It can take 10 to 15 years to become a forensic psychologist. You will need to earn a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a doctorate. After graduation, individuals need to apply for licensure and board certification.

What does a forensic psychologist do in a day?

The day-to-day duties of a forensic psychologist can vary according to specialty. Some forensic psychologists spend their days conducting research. Other forensic psychologists work directly for the court system, doing assessments, conducting interviews and reviewing evidence.

What are the highest paying jobs in forensic psychology?

The highest paying jobs for forensic psychologists are those that involve consultation and expert testimony for the court system.

