How To Become A DEA Agent: A Step-By-Step Guide

The United States has been battling a war on illicit drugs since 1971. But those efforts intensified when President Richard Nixon created the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) by merging the Office for Drug Abuse Law Enforcement, the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Office of Narcotics Intelligence.

Today, the DEA employs thousands of special agents to investigate and make arrests related to the illicit drug trade. If you find this career path interesting, read on to discover how to become a DEA agent.

What Is a DEA Special Agent?

A DEA special agent is a law enforcement officer responsible for curbing the illegal production, sale and distribution of narcotics in the United States. These agents work for the DEA, a federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Justice.

A DEA special agent has various responsibilities, so one day on the job may differ from the next.

Some day-to-day tasks of a DEA special agent may include:

Investigating violations of U.S. drug laws

Collaborating with other U.S. law enforcement agencies to target drug offenders

Working with foreign officials to apprehend international criminals

Interviewing witnesses and other persons of interest in drug investigations

Surveilling suspected drug traffickers

Gathering and preparing evidence to indict drug traffickers

Arresting subjects connected to illicit drug trafficking

Seizing assets connected to drug organizations, or cartels

Minimum DEA Agent Requirements

Prospective DEA agents must meet the agency’s minimum eligibility criteria before applying. To qualify to become a DEA special agent, you must fulfill the following requirements.

Hold U.S. citizenship.

Be up to 21 years old and below 36 at the time of application.

Possess a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Able to obtain and retain a top-secret security clearance.

Be willing to relocate.

Be willing to carry and use firearms.

Be in excellent physical condition.

What Are the Physical Requirements?

Working for the DEA is a strenuous job that requires mobility and physical strength. Therefore, an aspiring DEA agent must meet the DEA’s physical and medical prerequisites, listed below.

You must have sharp vision and hearing.

Your arms, hands, legs and feet must be intact and functional.

You must have manual dexterity—free motion of your fingers, wrists, elbows, shoulders, hips and knees.

You must have mental and emotional stability that allows you to perform your duties effectively, even under difficult conditions.

You must be free from physical conditions that make you a hazard to yourself and others.

What Are the Skills and Experience Requirements?

Aspiring DEA agents must also possess specific skills and experience before applying for this role. The DEA suggests you have at least one of the following to be considered an eligible applicant.

A bachelor’s degree (with a minimum 2.95 GPA), a master’s degree, a JD degree or a bachelor of laws

Experience assisting in investigations of alleged law violations, which include: participating in multi-agency meetings; researching, collecting and analyzing data related to investigations; writing reports on investigative findings; assisting court officials and law enforcement personnel with case-related materials; and testifying or presenting evidence in court

Three years of substantive work experience in any of the following fields: aviation, maritime, accounting, military, mechanical (including information systems), telecommunications or engineering. Alternatively, candidates may be fluent in a foreign language (subject to verification) or have a bachelor’s degree in any of the previously listed fields.

How to Become a DEA Agent

The DEA’s hiring process can take up to 12 months, so aspiring DEA agents should be on the lookout for job announcements on the agency’s official website. The steps below describe what to expect as you begin your journey into drug law enforcement.

Contact Your Local DEA Recruitment Office

Visit the DEA’S recruitment page and enter your ZIP code in the given box to find the recruitment office closest to you. You may also fill out the special agent applicant intake. The local DEA recruitment office will contact you for further guidance upon submission.

Undergo a Qualifications Review

At this stage, the recruitment coordinator verifies the authenticity of your documents and other details in your application. This helps the agency determine whether you meet the minimum qualifications and possess the required experience to work as a DEA special agent.

Complete a Written Assessment and Panel Interview

Having reviewed your qualifications, your recruitment coordinator will schedule some written and oral tests. The written assessment evaluates how you communicate in text, and the panel interview helps the interviewers assess your oral communication skills.

Pass a Drug Test

The Drug Enforcement Administration requires prospective agents to undergo a drug test to detect traces of substance abuse. Applicants who are found to have violated the Controlled Substances Act are automatically disqualified. Exceptions may be made for applicants who admit to limited, youthful experimental use of marijuana.

Undergo a Medical Examination

At this stage, applicants undergo audiometry, eye examination and other tests administered by DEA-approved medical personnel. The results show whether the applicant’s eyesight or hearing is impaired.

Take the Physical Task Assessment

The DEA’s physical task assessment (PTA) consists of four activities: sit-ups, a 300-meter sprint, push-ups and a 1.5-mile run. The PTA administrator allows a 10-minute break after each activity and reports your performance to the recruitment coordinator.

Pass the Polygraph Exam

Your recruitment coordinator might put you through a polygraph exam and ask specific questions you may have already answered. These yes-or-no questions may touch on your educational background, skills and personal experiences. Remember to be completely honest.

Complete a Psychological Assessment

The DEA recruiter may schedule a psychological evaluation where a psychologist interviews you to detect mental health conditions or personality traits that may impact the quality of your work.

Pass the Full-Field Background Investigation

Applicants who pass the psychological evaluation undergo a DEA-approved background investigation, likely led by The Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). The DSS conducts personnel background investigations for the Department of State and other federal agencies. These investigations look into applicants’ backgrounds to verify their identity, history and qualifications.

Passing the background checks qualifies you for a top-secret security clearance.

Receive Your Hiring Decision

Applicants who successfully complete all phases of the hiring process will receive an offer of employment from the DEA. Afterward, accepted candidates may join other new agents for an intense 18-week program at the DEA Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Core Competencies

The DEA’s core competencies are soft skills that special agents need to carry out their duties effectively. Let’s discuss each of them briefly.

Attention to Detail

DEA special agents must be observant and methodical to spot minute details that could lead to a breakthrough in their investigations.

Communication

DEA special agents must be able to communicate with coworkers and supervisors effectively. They must speak and write clearly and concisely when relaying details of the investigation to the court and senior agents.

Decision-Making and Judgment

DEA special agents must learn to make the right judgment call when there’s no supervisor to make executive decisions.

Flexibility

DEA special agents must be willing to take on drug busts and conduct surveillance at odd hours.

Integrity

DEA special agents must be honest and adhere to the agency’s code of ethics.

Interpersonal Skills

DEA special agents must be able to relate well with colleagues, superiors and people who might be helpful in an investigation.

Problem-Solving Skills

DEA agents must remain calm and be able to quickly brainstorm solutions when problems arise.

Teamwork

DEA special agents must share relevant information with colleagues and work together to move drug-related investigations forward.

DEA Special Agent Salary and Benefits

The starting salary for DEA special agents ranges between about $38,500 and about $61,230 depending on education, experience and location. After a few years of DEA experience, special agents can earn closer to $105,580. These are base salaries; hired DEA agents receive an additional 25% law enforcement availability pay on top of their base and locality wage.

Law enforcement officers enjoy numerous benefits working for the government, including health insurance, life insurance, paid federal holidays, sick leave, annual leave and substantial retirement benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About How to Become a DEA Agent

Is it hard to become a DEA agent?

The DEA’s hiring process can take up to 12 months, involving numerous difficult steps. It is tough but rewarding for those who successfully complete all the hiring phases.

Do DEA agents make good money?

After a few years of service, DEA agents can earn a base salary exceeding $100,000. Entry-level salaries, however, are significantly lower.

