How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Bonus Check

The satisfaction of receiving a year-end bonus may soon be tempered by the realization that income taxes will have to be paid on the extra money. Bonuses are treated as income and thus subject to taxation, but there are ways to manage and reduce the amount of taxes that will be owed. And as is the case with other income from an employer, the employer is required to withhold taxes from a bonus, reducing your take-home pay from the windfall. A financial advisor can help you optimize a tax strategy for your bonus and invest that money in your retirement and other financial goals.

Strategies to manage the taxes you'll have to pay on a bonus fall into two camps. First, you can reduce your gross income. Second, you can increase the deductions that apply to your income.

One of the most effective ways to reduce taxes on a bonus is to reduce your gross income with a contribution to a tax-deferred retirement account. This could be either a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA). The amount you donate to the retirement account, subject to limitations, reduces your taxable income so you'll owe less.

The limitations are different for various types of retirement accounts. They also change from year to year. Note that you also can't get a deduction for contributions to a Roth IRA. For 2022, the limits are:

401(k) accounts: $20,500 ($27,000 for taxpayers age 50 or older)

$20,500 ($27,000 for taxpayers age 50 or older) IRAs: $6,000 ($7,000 for taxpayers age 50 or older)

In 2023, those numbers go up to:

401(k) accounts: $22,500 ($30,000 for taxpayers age 50 or older)

$22,500 ($30,000 for taxpayers age 50 or older) IRAs: $6,500 ($7,500 for taxpayers age 50 or older)

If you're covered by a high-deductible health plan, you may be eligible to make a contribution to a health savings account (HSA). These contributions reduce your gross income by the contributed amount. You can also withdraw from an HSA to pay qualified medical expenses without incurring taxes, which makes this one of the most attractive tax-management strategies.

There are limits on how much you can contribute to your HSA. For 2022, the limit edges up to $3,650 for an individual and $7,300 for a family. Those numbers go up to $3,850 and $7,750 in 2023.

You may be able to save on taxes by asking your employer to delay paying the bonus until January. If the bonus would push your income into a higher tax bracket this year and you expect less income next year, this strategy makes considerable sense. Even if you will still be in the same tax bracket, you benefit by delaying the day you have to pay the taxes by a year.

If you itemize your deductions rather than taking the standard deduction, you can make a contribution to a charity to reduce your taxable income. You may want to consider bunching donations by making two years' worth of planned donations this year. You can donate up to 50% of your adjusted gross income to a qualifying charity, including nonprofits promoting literacy, education and amateur athletics as well as religious charities.

If you itemize deductions and have medical or dental bills that weren't reimbursed by insurance, you can reduce your taxable income by using the bonus to pay for them. You can only deduct unreimbursed medical and dental expenses if they are at least 10% of adjusted gross income.

You may be able to reduce taxes on your bonus to zero by asking your employer to make it a non-financial bonus. Examples of non-financial bonuses could include the ability to work from home or work flexible hours. Not all non-financial bonuses are tax-free, however. If you get extra paid vacation time in lieu of a check, for instance, it can be taxed as a financial bonus.

If your employer delivers the bonus to you as part of your regular paycheck, it will be taxed like regular income. If it's delivered with a separate check, it's taxed as supplemental income. The difference is that supplemental income is taxed at a flat 22% while regular income is taxed at your regular rate.

It is usually less costly to have the bonus delivered as supplemental income rather than as an amount added to your regular check. You may be able to get your employer to pay you so the bonus is regarded as supplemental income. However, which approach will result lower taxes depends on your individual situation.

Year-end bonuses are subject to taxation just like any income received from an employer. There are some strategies that can help manage or reduce the taxes owed on a year-end bonus, however. Some of these require donating to charity or making a contribution to a retirement or health savings account. Others, such as deferring compensation, will call for some coordination with your employer.

