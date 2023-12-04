How The Pieces Add Up: VV Headed For $232

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: VV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $231.90 per unit.

With VV trading at a recent price near $210.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.97% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $307.00/share, the average analyst target is 64.01% higher at $503.50/share. Similarly, ALB has 57.52% upside from the recent share price of $126.16 if the average analyst target price of $198.73/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BIIB to reach a target price of $319.68/share, which is 36.24% above the recent price of $234.64. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, ALB, and BIIB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Large-Cap ETF VV $210.88 $231.90 9.97% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $307.00 $503.50 64.01% Albemarle Corp. ALB $126.16 $198.73 57.52% Biogen Inc BIIB $234.64 $319.68 36.24%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

