How The Pieces Add Up: VIOV Headed For $96

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $96.36 per unit.

With VIOV trading at a recent price near $77.26 per unit, that means that analysts see 24.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VIOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), and Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG). Although CWK has traded at a recent price of $7.55/share, the average analyst target is 53.42% higher at $11.58/share. Similarly, CFFN has 47.66% upside from the recent share price of $4.91 if the average analyst target price of $7.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ROG to reach a target price of $195.00/share, which is 44.90% above the recent price of $134.58. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CWK, CFFN, and ROG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF VIOV $77.26 $96.36 24.72% Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK $7.55 $11.58 53.42% Capitol Federal Financial Inc CFFN $4.91 $7.25 47.66% Rogers Corp. ROG $134.58 $195.00 44.90%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.