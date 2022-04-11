How The Pieces Add Up: SPYX Headed For $128

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (Symbol: SPYX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $128.28 per unit.

With SPYX trading at a recent price near $109.62 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.02% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPYX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: DISCA), Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM). Although DISCA has traded at a recent price of $24.43/share, the average analyst target is 70.16% higher at $41.57/share. Similarly, FB has 52.55% upside from the recent share price of $222.33 if the average analyst target price of $339.16/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PHM to reach a target price of $61.90/share, which is 52.20% above the recent price of $40.67. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DISCA, FB, and PHM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF SPYX $109.62 $128.28 17.02% DISCA $24.43 $41.57 70.16% Meta Platforms Inc FB $222.33 $339.16 52.55% PulteGroup Inc PHM $40.67 $61.90 52.20%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.