How Texas Home Prices Compare to Mexico, Canada and China 

Home prices aren’t exactly cooling off. The median home price in the U.S. is around $443,000, according to RedFin data. For perspective, that’s more than four times the cost of a luxury SUV. In some other countries, though, you could buy a similar place for a fraction of what you’d pay in the U.S.

Those looking overseas may find that Mexico’s housing market is a bargain compared to the U.S., whereas Canada tends to be a bit higher. As for China, its average cost is slightly cheaper.

Looking closer to home? Texas homes may cost you less than you think, at least compared to U.S. median housing prices.

Let’s take a look at how Texas home prices compare to Canada, China, and Mexico.

Average Home Price in Texas

Many people may be drawn to the Lone Star thanks to no state income tax, but Texas’ housing is relatively affordable as well. However, home prices have gone up and it probably has to do with the increase in demand.

Zillow data found that as of May 2025, the average home price in this state is $306,352. That amount is a 2.1% increase compared to last year. If you want to live in urban areas that are more in demand, like Austin and Dallas, you’re looking at an average of $550,00 for a home.

Average Home Price in Mexico

South of the U.S. border, homebuyers can find some super affordable housing compared to what you’d find in Texas. Mexico Business News found that the average home price in quarter one of 2025 was 1.85 million pesos, or $97,027 U.S. dollars. Even with the 8.3% increase from 2024, that’s around a third of the average home price in Texas.

Average Home Price in Canada

The country north of the U.S. doesn’t have a whole lot of housing in general that you’d consider more affordable compared to the U.S. In 2025, you’ll find average home prices at $691,299, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). In the U.S., that’s around $504,787.

Sure, home prices have gone down about 1.8% compared to 2024, but that amount is still significantly higher than average costs in Texas. But it’s slightly cheaper if you’re comparing it to Austin and Dallas.

Average Home Price in China

Homes in China can cost well below average compared to homes in Texas. According to the China Real Estate Index System, as reported by Global Property Guide, new homes averaged around 16,740 RMB, or $2,334 U.S. dollars per square meter as of March. For perspective, a modest 1,000-square-foot apartment (about 93 square meters) would run around $217,000 — well below the Texas average, but still steep relative to incomes in China.

To give you a more helpful comparison, the median square footage in Texas is 1,967, or 183 square meters, according to data from SpareFoot. If you were to purchase a home in China, you’re looking at an average of $426,000, which is well above the average in Texas.

However, if, like locals, you’re interested in a more modest home, a 1,000 square foot home in China could set you back $217,000 instead.

