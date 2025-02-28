How Is Tesla's Stock Performance Compared to Other Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Stocks?

Incorporated in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is a global leader in electric vehicles and clean energy solutions, with a market cap of $935.4 billion. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage systems, and renewable energy products, driving innovation and sustainability across the automotive and energy industries.
Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” Tesla firmly holds its place in this elite category. This EV giant has redefined transportation with its industry-leading EVs, cutting-edge battery technology, and commitment to sustainable energy.
Tesla is currently trading 42.3% below its 52-week high of $488.54, reached on Dec. 18. Over the past three months, TSLA stock declined 15.3%, underperforming the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), which declined 1.8% over the same period.
Over the longer term, TSLA stock is down 30.2% on a YTD basis, while DRIV has declined 1.7% over the same period. However, over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has surged 41.2%, outperforming DRIV’s 4% decline.
Tesla has traded below its 50-day moving average since late January. However, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August.
On Jan. 29, TSLA shares fell more than 2% following the release of its Q4 earnings results. Revenue grew 2.1% year over year to $25.71 billion but missed analyst estimates by 6%. The company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, falling 5.2% short of expectations. Vehicle deliveries totaled 495,570, a 1.5% miss, while automotive revenue came in at $19.8 billion, 7.5% below forecasts. Profitability declined, with gross margin slipping to 16.3% and operating margin dropping to 6.2%. Looking ahead, Tesla plans to launch its unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Robotaxi businesses later this year.
Tesla’s rival, Ford Motor Company (F), has had a rough ride. F's shares plummeted 22.6% over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are cautious on Tesla’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 39 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $346.14 suggests an upside potential of 22.8%.On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.