How Tesla Could Become the Most Valuable Company in the World

Key Points

Tesla's business goes far broader than electric vehicles, which is why its stock comes at a high premium.

It appears highly likely that the company will at some point merge with SpaceX.

Together, the companies could unlock a lot of growth opportunities.

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Elon Musk's goals are always highly ambitious, which is why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock never trades at a valuation that resembles that of a typical car company. While its electric vehicles (EVs) are highly popular, the big allure of the stock is to invest in Musk and his vision for the company.

At $1.3 trillion, Tesla is already one of the most valuable companies in the world and a "Magnificent Seven" stock synonymous with growth. But as valuable as it is today, it's entirely possible it soars even higher and one day becomes the most valuable company in the world.

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Tesla has a multitude of growth opportunities

Beyond EVs, Tesla has begun rolling out robotaxis, and it plans to sell its Optimus robot to consumers, potentially by the end of next year. On top of that, it has recently announced plans for a massive chip manufacturing facility, called the Terafab, which will help generate the computing power that's necessary for not only Tesla but also SpaceX and xAI -- Musk's other companies.

Given the collaborative efforts of the three companies, it also appears inevitable that at some point, Musk will combine all the entities together. He's already merged SpaceX with xAI. The next logical move may be to combine them with Tesla. It'll be easier for Musk to manage, and there won't be the concern that he'll divide his time between one business and another.

With SpaceX rumored to be going public at a near-$2 trillion valuation, Tesla at more than $1 trillion, plus some highly lucrative growth opportunities on the horizon, it's not all that far-fetched for the combined entity to one day top $4 trillion or more, putting it on a path to potentially be the most valuable company in the world.

It's possible, but that doesn't mean it's a guarantee that Tesla will get there

There are some exciting growth opportunities ahead for Tesla, but investors should remember that nothing is a sure thing. Musk has a history of overpromising and underdelivering, to the point where many sites keep track of all the times he's fallen short. Back in 2019, for example, he said he felt "confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year."

Tesla's stock could soar, but only if it executes and delivers on its lofty goals, and a merger with SpaceX proves that it will pay off. Just about everything would need to go right for all that to happen, and it could take several years. There's inevitably going to be considerable risk with Tesla, as not only is its valuation already high, but expectations are too. This can be a good growth stock to invest a modest amount in, but only if you're comfortable with the risk.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.