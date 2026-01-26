How TEM Is Capitalizing on AI-Driven Pathology Market Growth

Investors are increasingly focused on the artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology market, which is expected to reach $1.15 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 27.18% between 2025 and 2033 (per Grand View Research). This growth is being driven by the rising demand for precision medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid technological advancements in diagnostic tools.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Tempus AI TEM acquired Paige, a leading AI-driven digital pathology company. Paige brings a deep foundation in pathology and AI, underpinned by its proprietary dataset of nearly 7 million clinically annotated, digitized pathology slides. The acquisition has significantly strengthened Tempus’ capabilities by expanding its proprietary dataset, enhancing its experienced technical workforce, and establishing a strong presence in digital pathology with an industry-leading technology portfolio.

Following the acquisition, Tempus launched Paige Predict, a suite of advanced digital pathology applications designed to analyze hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) whole-slide images to support informed testing decisions. Leveraging the combined intelligent digital pathology platform and proprietary AI technologies of Tempus and Paige, Paige Predict can extract critical biomarker insights from limited tissue samples and predict the likelihood of 123 biomarkers and oncogenic molecular pathways across 16 cancer types. These results are seamlessly integrated and automatically delivered to ordering physicians alongside clinical reports, enhancing diagnostic efficiency and precision.

Peer Update

In 2025, Labcorp LH entered into a collaboration with Roche to implement its FDA-cleared VENTANA DP 600 and DP 200 slide scanners. Through this partnership, Labcorp will leverage Roche’s digital pathology technology to expand access, enhance efficiency, and support AI integration across its anatomic pathology services.

Labcorp’s Biopharma Laboratory Services business has also added digital pathology capabilities, including advanced image scanning and AI-powered solutions, to provide analysis on large data sets instantly. In May 2025, Labcorp entered into an agreement to acquire select technical assets of Incyte Diagnostics’ anatomic pathology (AP) business, including main AP laboratory in Spokane and its labs in Tukwila and Richland, WA, and Missoula, MT.

In 2025, Quest Diagnostics DGX introduced a new AB 42/40 and p-tau-217 testing panel designed to support the identification of amyloid brain pathology in symptomatic patients. Earlier, in 2024, Quest Diagnostics acquired PathAI Diagnostics from PathAI, a strategic move aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI and digital pathology to enhance the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. In conjunction with this acquisition, Quest Diagnostics also licensed PathAI’s AISight digital pathology image management platform to support its pathology laboratories and customer sites across the United States.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.