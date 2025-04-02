How Is Teleflex’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks?

With a market cap of $6.5 billion, Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a global provider of medical technology products. Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap stocks," and Teleflex fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a diverse portfolio of solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology.
However, the company declined 43.9% from its 52-week high of $249.90. Over the past three months, TFX crumbled 21.2%, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI) 2.8% gain.
Longer term, Teleflex has fallen 42.8% in the past six months, whereas IHI ticked up 2.4%. Moreover, shares of TFX have dipped nearly 37.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the IHI’s 3.6% return over the same time frame.
Since November 2024, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
Teleflex reported its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 27, and its adjusted EPS exceeded Wall Street expectations, coming in at $3.89. Revenue grew by 3.2% but fell short of Wall Street estimates, as weak demand for interventional urology offset gains in other segments. Weighed down by sluggish growth, margin pressures, and a muted outlook for fiscal 2025, shares plunged 21.7% following the disappointing results.
Further, in comparison, peer Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) has outpaced TFX over the past six months, slipping 37.5%. Also, over the past 52 weeks, shares of AVTR have aligned with TFX, declining 37.4%.
Due to TFX’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 12 analysts covering the stock. Currently, it is trading below the mean price target of $171.22.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Snap Up with Over 8.5% Yields
- Could This 1 Unlikely ‘Buy’-Rated Stock Be the Top Quantum Computing Winner in 2025?
- Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 9
- Rivian Stock Is Plunging as Q1 Deliveries Fall. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold RIVN Here?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.