How Is Teleflex’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks?

With a market cap of $6.5 billion, Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a global provider of medical technology products. Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap stocks," and Teleflex fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a diverse portfolio of solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology.

Active Investor:

However, the company declined 43.9% from its 52-week high of $249.90. Over the past three months, TFX crumbled 21.2%, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s (IHI) 2.8% gain.

Longer term, Teleflex has fallen 42.8% in the past six months, whereas IHI ticked up 2.4%. Moreover, shares of TFX have dipped nearly 37.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the IHI’s 3.6% return over the same time frame.

Since November 2024, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Teleflex reported its Q4 2024 results on Feb. 27, and its adjusted EPS exceeded Wall Street expectations, coming in at $3.89. Revenue grew by 3.2% but fell short of Wall Street estimates, as weak demand for interventional urology offset gains in other segments. Weighed down by sluggish growth, margin pressures, and a muted outlook for fiscal 2025, shares plunged 21.7% following the disappointing results.

Further, in comparison, peer Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) has outpaced TFX over the past six months, slipping 37.5%. Also, over the past 52 weeks, shares of AVTR have aligned with TFX, declining 37.4%.

Due to TFX’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 12 analysts covering the stock. Currently, it is trading below the mean price target of $171.22.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.