How Technology Can Help With the Onboarding Process

For Advisorhub, Jeff Nash shares some thoughts on how financial advisor practices can invest in technology to lure top-notch advisors to their firm. Technology solutions should offer specific benefits such as a quick and easy transition, an increase in efficiencies, automation of routine tasks, regulatory compliance, and an improved client experience.

One of the factors limiting advisor movement is the amount of time and attention that is required to facilitate the move including paperwork, interruptions to operations, and regulatory compliance. So, it’s essential that any practices’ tech stack have an effective onboarding process that minimizes these disruptions and inconveniences.

Another consideration is that advisors’ time during the transition process should be ideally spent on staying in constant touch with clients to ease any concerns and resolve any issues. However, this can be difficult given all the additional challenges of the transition period.

Many firms are investing in AI to assist with onboarding especially as it can help complete paperwork and address regulatory filings. Overall, AI will help reduce burdens on back and middle office support roles and play a role in client communications and provide more scalability.

Finsum: Technology can help firms recruit advisors and aid with the onboarding process. Onboarding is stressful for firms and advisors given the regulatory challenges and additional demands but technology and AI can reduce the burden.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.