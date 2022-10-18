How Sydney Fulkerson Is Connecting Founders to Creatives

Sydney Fulkerson, Founder of Sunflower and General Partner of Sunflower Fund, is connecting founders to top design and developer talent.

As a self-taught graphic designer, Sydney wanted to bridge the gap she had observed between early-stage founders and creatives. She found that founders often have difficulty navigating the creative search, as early-stage startups often need extra guidance in building a brand identity, website, or product UX/UI design. However, it can be time-consuming and costly to find the right designer or developer. Sydney started Sunflower with the goal to help entrepreneurs build better brands through effective design and storytelling.

We asked Sydney about the problem Sunflower aims to solve, the one thing she wishes she’d known before starting her company, and the three-step process she uses to evaluate success.

Q: What problem does Sunflower solve?

A: Every early-stage company needs branding, website and/or product UX/UI design and development at some point for their objectives of fundraising, hiring, and/or acquiring customers. Time is a precious resource for founders, so finding the right design partner from the get-go is critical. Sunflower helps founders identify their objectives so they can determine what deliverables are required to meet those objectives. We then find them the perfect designer or developer for their project. We save founders time, money, and headaches while decreasing their costs and increasing their confidence.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting your company?

A: Always a good reminder: don’t compare yourself to others—compare yourself to who you were yesterday. Start building out your customer relationship management early. You never know how the people you meet along the way may play a part in your journey and vice versa.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: Through our design and storytelling services at large, we have worked with more than 80 pre-seed to Series A companies collectively raising nearly half a billion dollars from VCs.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: Yes, I’d say in the beginning my definition of success was more centered around short-term deliverables for my clients: meeting deadlines, making sure my clients were happy, etc. Now, I define success as whether or not the founder I work with recommend me to other founders. How many founder relationships have I maintained and nurtured? Was the value I added a direct contribution to their objectives in some way, shape, or form? So far, I’ve been able to say that I have been successful for each client I have worked with, which, in my mind, is a homerun.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: Every day is a success in its own special way. So I have fresh sunflowers on my kitchen table weekly as a little reward and reminder of my business: bright and blooming.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: Take time to unplug and listen to your gut about what you want to do and how you want to work and help others. Focus less on the outcome and more about the value you bring to people. The abundance will come. Treat every client with respect and empathy while also setting your own boundaries so you don’t burn out!

Q: What’s next for you and Sunflower?

A: Big things are coming. We’re creating a product targeting pre-seed and seed companies that need a brand and a website in half the time at half the cost.



Sydney is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.