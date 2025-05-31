How to Stop Missing Big Gains and Start Beating the Market Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you ever read a headline that made you want to throw your phone across the room? Not out of anger, but frustration for your own bad investing decisions?

You know the headlines I mean.

“NVIDIA up 3,000% since 2019…”

“Palantir up 65% in 2025…”

And all you can think is:

“I saw that. I knew that. Louis told me about it. Why didn’t I act? I missed it!”

We’ve all been there.

You hear about a new megatrend… or maybe a little-known company with a big new technological innovation… or a bold prediction about a company or sector…

And you think, “Interesting. I’ll keep an eye on it and see if I find anything I like to buy.”

Then life happens.

The market goes through its gyrations, and things look more unsteady.

And six months later, that “little idea” has pushed select stocks skyward and made investors rich… and you never acted.

I bet many of you had one of those moments last week with quantum computing stocks. Over the past week or so, a slew of headlines like the following one appeared about IonQ Inc. (IONQ).

And this one about D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS):

In case you missed it, even with Friday’s down day, QBTS and IONQ were up 56% and 31%, respectively, last week.

Quantum computing and both companies started hitting investors’ radars in late 2021 and early 2022. That’s when a combination of scientific breakthroughs, increased corporate investment and early commercialization started making it impossible to ignore quantum computing. And that’s when IONQ and QBTS went public.

Yet most of us did nothing about it.

But here’s the good news: The market always gives you another shot.

I gave my paid members another shot on quantum earlier this year when I released two special reports focused on quantum computing and investments to make – including these two stocks.

Since publishing my second report on March 13, IONQ and QBTS are up 115% and 204%, respectively.

And while quantum stocks are now overheated – I’m still long on the technology, but not necessarily the stocks at the moment – I believe a different “next shot” is unfolding right now.

Headlines Shouldn’t Drive Your Investing

Just because the headlines scream about a trend or set of stocks, that shouldn’t drive your investing decisions. Think of the recent market sell-off after President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day press conference.

The market plunged, and many investors sold to get out of the market’s downward path. Indeed, investors did what they always do when the headlines become bearish.

They chase the safety of the crowd. Selling low. Waiting for permission from the media to feel bullish again. Or worse, they load up on whatever trend or stock had the biggest bounce … yesterday.

This is a bias called crowd-seeking.

It’s been hardcoded into us for tens of thousands of years.

Imagine you and your hunter-gatherer tribe are out and about… moving to a place with more freshwater.

On your way, you see three dozen terrified members of your neighboring tribe running for their lives in a human stampede.

Your instincts will tell you to run as fast as you can. There’s a good reason three dozen people are running for their lives, and it doesn’t matter if you can’t see any danger… you just know it’s time to run.

This reason – survival – is the core reason why humans seek crowds. To this day, we know having your own crowd – your family, friends, and coworkers – leads to longer, better lives.

But this instinct won’t help make you rich in the stock market.

How to Overcome Your Biases

My Stock Grader quantitative system doesn’t read the news.

It doesn’t care who is president.

It doesn’t get scared on down days or too excited on up days.

It just scans more than 6,000 stocks every week… analyzes fundamentals… tracks price action… investigates big money buying… and seeks out the stocks with the highest probability of explosive, near-term gains.

That’s how I’ve been able to identify over 175 stocks that went on to make 1,000%+ gains.

Let’s go back to a similar down-market moment…

In 2022, the S&P 500 was in a bear market. Meanwhile, Stock Grader was weeding through the thousands of options to identify which stocks were going to be the rare winners.

And one of the stocks it flagged was Vista Energy (VIST).

At the time, VIST was a little-known Latin American oil and gas company. But my Stock Grader gave it an “A” rating based on strong earnings growth, rising cash flow, and a surge in institutional buying.

I did my own deep dive… found the stock to my liking… and recommended it to my Accelerated Profits readers in February 2022.

VIST went on to post a 117% gain in under three months while the broader market kept falling.

And now… in the middle of what feels like political and economic chaos, my system is doing what it always does – finding winners.

Many of these winners are popping up because President Trump’s bold new economic agenda – which I call “Liberation Day 2.0” – is sending shockwaves through the market. Unfortunately, too many investors are only seeing the fear on the surface.

But under the surface, my system and I are tracking:

A rare divergence in consumer spending vs. sentiment

vs. sentiment A sudden uptick in institutional accumulation

And massive “money rotation” into unloved sectors primed to surge under new policies

This isn’t just a gut feeling or sentiment driven by press conferences or screaming headlines.

It’s data.

And the data is saying: It’s time to act.

Too many investors will likely miss this moment because they let emotions lead.

They’re waiting. Waiting for the all-clear or listening to fear-driven headlines.

But here is what I see…

The stocks with the best fundamentals are already rising—quietly, efficiently, and predictably. These are the stocks that will lead the charge when Trump’s full economic plan rolls out over the next 12 months.

You just have to know where to look.

That’s why I walked viewers through everything during my free Liberation Day 2.0 Summit —including:

Why this new economic era is nothing like the past four years

The three sectors positioned for a breakout under Trump’s three-part Liberation agenda

And the name of my #1 stock pick for the next 90 days, completely free

Now, a repeat of this special presentation is still available to watch – but only for a little while. What’s more, I’ll detail how I plan to generate repeatable payouts—$2,500, $4,800, even $45,000 or more in cash—again and again, using one of the most battle-tested tools in the history of American investing.

The markets are wild. Your emotions are loud.

But profits belong to the calm, the rational, and the system-driven.

Go here now to watch a rebroadcast of my Liberation Day 2.0 Summit now.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

The post How to Stop Missing Big Gains and Start Beating the Market Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.