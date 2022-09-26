How Stephanie Kwong Is Helping Driven Individuals Live At Their Highest Potential

Stephanie Kwong, Co-Founder of the Rapid Rewire Method, is utilizing the transformative power of breathwork to help individuals rewire their subconscious belief systems and create clarity and connection to their authentic selves.

One year ago, Stephanie experienced the most impactful adult trauma in her life. Five months later, she still found herself having trouble functioning and moving through her grief. It wasn’t until she was connected to a set of transformation tools that she was able to quickly clear months of pain. The healing she experienced was so profound that she knew she wanted to harness the tools she learned to help everyone end unnecessary suffering. Thus, the Rapid Rewire Method was born. The company supports people in identifying and removing mental obstacles in their path so they can achieve their fullest potential.

We asked Stephanie about the founding story behind the Rapid Rewire Method, how she’s combated self-doubt as an entrepreneur, and what she’s learned about building a team and strong support network.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on the Rapid Rewire Method? What problem does the Rapid Rewire Method solve?

A: I spent 14 years working in the personal development field serving high-profile/high-performing clients, so I thought I was equipped with the most potent transformational tools in the industry. In February 2021, I suffered a miscarriage—the biggest adult trauma of my life—and after five months, the tools I’d been trained in weren’t able to move me out of my grief, deep pain, and sorrow. I like to say that divine intervention led me to a set of transformational tools that completely neutralized the pain of my miscarriage in just an hour. When I discovered how potent, fast, easy, and permanent these processes were, I knew I had been called to bring them to the masses. And so the Rapid Rewire Method was born.

I personally don’t think we, as a society, have time for people to continue struggling, suffering, and feeling stuck. Instead, we need to feel confident and empowered about using our innate genius. We’re in an era that lacks human connection, desires a deeper connection with the self and others, and wants to heal the wounds we acquire throughout our lives. The Rapid Rewire Method is the fastest, simplest toolset I’ve seen that can bring about those results. We don’t believe that mental and emotional health and healing journeys have to be these long, agonizing processes, which is a belief that I think prevents people from seeking out “the work.” My aim is to let Rapid Rewire bridge the gap between advanced practitioners and the everyman, because everyone needs the ability to let go of inner barriers and turmoil so we can operate and achieve at our best.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: I like to remind myself that self-doubt is a piece of being self-aware, which is one of the most important entrepreneurial skills. Regardless of our accomplishments, staying humble and open to growth is critical to continuous success. Doubting ourselves is one way to keep us from becoming overly confident and making unhealthy, costly decisions. The problem with self-doubt is that it often translates to self-sabotage, and if telling yourself “I can’t do it” or “I’m not good enough,” turns into not even trying, we’re in trouble. In the past, I’ve turned to subconscious rewiring, realigning my actions with my core values and mission, and asking for support from others. When the mirror in front of me gets cloudy, I’ve found it’s okay to ask someone else to hold it up. But ever since I discovered the Rapid Rewire Method protocols, I use these tools to clear up my limiting beliefs and negative stories quickly. Self-doubt stems from a questioning or lack of self-worth, so these tools have been essential in letting me not only discover the root of that belief, but also releasing it, returning back to confidence and self-assuredness so I can throw all of my energy into my purpose, rather than distracting myself with stories about what I’m “not capable of.”

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: As an Asian-American woman, my ingrained belief about success was inextricably tied to my achievements and my financial wealth—the more I did, the more successful I was. While I can thank my younger self for everything she accomplished, I ultimately had to confront the reality that I was constantly burned out, lacked fulfillment, and my “wins” were empty because they came from a desire to prove myself. I reassessed my values, healed the story that my worth was dependent on my fiscal and career success, and threw myself into the work I was really passionate about: personal development. It turns out my definition of success had nothing to do with what I’d been conditioned to believe. I’m motivated and inspired by service, contribution, and impact, which has kept my company’s mission focused and polished. I also discovered that the less attached to money I became, the more it flowed into my business. People can sense when you’re selling to them because you want to take their money. They’re more likely to purchase, trust, and seek those who are more interested in providing value than making a sale.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network?

A: I used to be stuck with the narrative that I was a lone wolf, and I had to fill every position inside my company. Rather, all I was doing was becoming my own bottleneck. It was honestly difficult for me to trust my team and ask for support within my network, because my toxic belief system insisted that people didn’t support me. When I was stuck in that thought pattern, I ended up attracting people who weren’t really loyal or interested in furthering my mission, which only perpetuated my belief that I wasn’t worthy of peoples’ loyalty or support. When I shifted that belief, I found more and more people who were willing and hungry to help my company grow, who were trustworthy, fully deserving, and excited for the value and growth opportunities I wanted to provide. Promoting that regenerative relationship in which we all support each other led to the feeling that I was surrounded by family every day at work. It lets me achieve more than I ever would have on my own, and I get to feel comforted by the knowledge that my team is just as eager to fulfill our company’s mission as I am.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: You’ve got everything within you to achieve whatever your heart desires. I wish I’d been able to tell myself that I was born equipped with every tool I need to see my dreams come to fruition.

Also, get a mentor! You’ll save yourself a lot of painful experiences if you have someone to help guide you around easily-avoidable holes—you may have the raw material, but a mentor is going to help hone and guide your innate gifts. Even if you have to pay for a mentor, it's the most important investment you can make. Plus, it sets you up for the lesson that you can’t do everything on your own—someone’s always going to have a nugget of wisdom or perspective that you yourself wouldn’t normally have access to. And having someone willing to share that information is invaluable.

Q: What’s next for you and the Rapid Rewire Method?

A: I believe that feeling happy, fulfilled, and hopeful are fundamental human rights, so the Rapid Rewire Method’s mission is to bring people tools they can use to feel like their best selves at all times. Humanity has been through the ringer the past few years, so our primary goal is helping people feel empowered to heal, recover, and move forward with confidence, passion, and self-love. We’ve been hosting several trainings per year, and we’re excited to get these rapid transformational tools into the hands of everyone—from children to parents to practitioners to companies large and small. We all need help breaking through inner barriers and getting back to functioning from time to time, and I really believe having these tools at peoples’ beck and call is going to make the world an emotionally literate, less reactive, and overall happier place.

Stephanie is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

