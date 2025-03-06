How Is Starbucks’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

Based in Seattle, Washington, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), with a market cap of $127.3 billion, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company’s stores offer coffee, tea, and other beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single-serve products, ready-to-drink beverages, and various food products.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and SBUX fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. As a globally recognized and leading beverage chain, SBUX capitalizes on rising consumer disposable income and maintains consistent revenue growth.
However, the leading coffee chain has fallen 4.9% from its 52-week high of $117.46, which it hit on March 3. Over the past three months, SBUX shares have grown 12.6%, outperforming The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), which declined 7.3% during the same period.
Moreover, in the longer term, SBUX shares have surged 22% over the past six months and 22.4% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, XLY has surged 13% over the past six months and 17.3% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite fluctuations, SBUX has been trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.
Starbucks’ outperformance stems from a positively affected consumer spending behavior. With disposable personal income increasing by 0.9% in the month of January, consumers are more likely to spend on non-necessary products and services, leading to the company’s recent windfall.
On Jan. 29, the company’s stock surged 8.1% following its Q1 earnings release. SBUX announced net revenues of $9.4 billion and also reported opening 77 net new stores in the first quarter. Moreover, its EPS came in at $0.69, surpassing the Wall Street EPS estimates by 4.6%.
In the highly competitive restaurant industry, SBUX’s rival, McDonald's Corporation (MCD), has lagged behind, surging 6.8% over the past six months and climbing 5.1% over the past 52 weeks.
Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on SBUX’s prospects. The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 31 analysts covering it. The stock currently trades above mean target of $107.34.On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
