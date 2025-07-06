How SoundHound AI Is Quietly Building a Global AI Empire

Key Points SoundHound AI offers integrated and proprietary AI solutions for more than 25 languages.

It has huge global opportunities in the automotive and restaurant sectors.

It is diversifying into other industries with different monetisation strategies.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) might not enjoy the same hype as Nvidia or Palantir in the stock market, but this mid-cap voice AI company is quietly expanding its footprint across the globe. In doing so, it may be building something far bigger than most investors currently realize.

While SoundHound AI is best known for powering restaurant drive-thrus and car infotainment systems, there's far more to its growth story. From Asia to Latin America, it's tapping into one of the most significant, overlooked opportunities in AI: the shift to voice as the primary human-machine interface.

A multilingual AI voice platform

Among the most powerful yet underrated assets SoundHound AI has are its integrated and proprietary solutions for more than 25 languages. That's more than just a technical feat. In global markets, offering a voice AI interface that functions properly in native languages is a must-have. English-only won't cut it.

As companies continue to integrate AI into new physical systems, from vehicles to smart appliances, the ability to manage local language and cultural nuances will become a significant competitive advantage. That's precisely why SoundHound has been winning new contracts and partnerships.

In the first quarter of 2025, it partnered with Chinese tech giant Tencent to expand its footprint in the global auto market, building on its existing relationships in the industry with manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, Stellantis, and Samsung's Harman division.

SoundHound AI also renewed contracts with two Japanese multinational companies that offer services across numerous industries, and it signed a deal to provide a major Latin American resort developer with an AI agent concierge.

These partnerships point to something bigger: Demand for AI-powered voice interfaces isn't limited to the U.S. It's a global trend, and SoundHound AI is emerging as a leader in the space.

Enormous opportunities for expansion in core industries

SoundHound AI's most significant and obvious opportunity lies in the global automotive industry, and it's not hard to see why. In 2024, new light vehicle sales reached 88 million units globally, and this number is expected to increase to 95 million by 2028. Automakers are racing to make vehicles more connected, voice-enabled, and intelligent -- and SoundHound AI is right at the center of that transition.

According to the company, its voice AI is in just 3% to 5% of the vehicles sold by its existing customers. In other words, the company has already landed some big clients -- it now needs to grow its relationships with each of them and to sign new deals with other OEMs globally.

There are several reasons why SoundHound AI is in the driver's seat when it comes to growing its automotive business. Unlike rival applications like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, SoundHound offers a fully embedded voice AI that runs directly on each vehicle's local hardware -- no cloud connection or external ecosystem is required.

That matters a lot to automakers, as it allows them to maintain control over user data and retain their branding rather than handing over the user experience to Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. This independent, customizable platform is a significant selling point in an era when brands want to control their in-car experience from end to end.

Another obvious area for global growth is the restaurant industry. In the U.S., SoundHound is already working with prominent chains such as White Castle, Chipotle, Jersey Mike's, and others to deploy its voice AI to handle customer interactions across phone ordering, kiosks, and drive-thrus.

But the bigger prize may be overseas. In the U.S., the company views its total addressable market in the space at around 800,000 restaurants, but globally, the number is far higher. Once it has fully proven the value of its product in the U.S., expansion into international franchises will be the logical next step.

More industries, more monetization

While automotive and restaurants are SoundHound's most established verticals today, the company's long-term opportunity goes far beyond these two industries. As voice interfaces become more capable, reliable, and natural, new use cases are emerging, opening the door to broader monetization.

The company has already expanded into areas like:

Customer service call centers, where AI agents (leveraging generative AI technologies) can automate routine phone interactions, bookings, and support. Smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, where embedded voice interfaces allow manufacturers to create branded, offline-capable experiences. Hospitality and retail, where AI voice assistants help with check-ins, concierge services, or hands-free assistance in stores.

Each of these verticals offers a distinct monetization model -- from usage-based software-as-a-service contracts to per-device royalties to potential revenue sharing in commerce and transactions. As more industries adopt voice AI, SoundHound's diversified revenue streams could help it scale efficiently.

What it means for investors

SoundHound AI may still be at a fairly early stage of its growth, but it's quietly assembling the building blocks of a global voice AI empire.

If voice is indeed going to be the next major digital interface -- and there are plenty of signs that it will be -- SoundHound AI is a company that investors will want to keep a close eye on.

