How Should You Play CoreWeave Stock Going Into Q1 Earnings?

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV will report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 14, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 21 cents. The estimate has been unchanged in the past seven days. The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $850.4 million.



This is CoreWeave’s first earnings release since it started trading as a listed company on March 28, 2025. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news).

What Our Model Predicts for CRWV’s Q1

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRWV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CRWV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Focus on Ahead of CRWV’s Q1 Earnings

CoreWeave is an AI-focused hyperscaler company. CRWV’s cloud has been developed to scale, support, and accelerate GenAI. CoreWeave also boasts a growing data center network across the United States and Europe. CRWV also highlights that its infrastructure and cloud services are purpose-built and highly optimized for AI workloads, unlike traditional cloud providers whose solutions were originally designed for web-scale applications and are hindered by legacy architectures. CRWV also works with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to implement the latter’s GPU technologies at scale. CoreWeave was one of the first cloud providers to deliver NVIDIA H100, H200, and GH200 clusters into production for AI workloads. CoreWeave's cloud services are also optimized for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems.

The rapid AI proliferation is transforming the entire tech scene, and AI infrastructure has become a high-stakes battleground for tech companies. Businesses have been increasing spending on AI inference/fine-tuning, AI workload monitoring, and training infrastructure, including training compute, AI servers, AI storage, cloud workloads and networking. This increasing demand for AI cloud platforms, including integrated software and the infrastructure, is likely to have cushioned CRWV’s topline performance.

CoreWeave’s cloud Platform is hosted on a distributed network of active data centers. These data centers are connected to key metropolitan areas using low-latency connections and boast cutting-edge data center networking equipment and the latest liquid cooling technologies. As of Dec 31, 2024, CRWV’s 32 data centers were running more than 250,000 GPUs and were supported by more than 360 MW of active power.

In May 2025, CRWV completed the acquisition of Weights & Biases to further bolster its cloud platform and expand business operations. Before that, it entered into an agreement with several financial institutions, including JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, for the expansion of its credit facility from $650 million to $1.5 billion and pushing out the maturity date. CRWV plans to utilize the proceeds to strengthen its AI cloud infrastructure platform.

CoreWeave faces tough competition in the AI cloud infrastructure space, which boasts behemoths like Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform together dominate more than half of the cloud infrastructure services market. This is likely to have acted as a headwind. CoreWeave’s 77% of total revenues in 2024 came from top two customers. This intense customer concentration is a major risk, especially if the client migrates, the revenue impact could be material.

CRWV Stock Performance

CRWV shares have gained 34% in the past month. It has significantly outperformed the 12.8% gain of Zacks Internet Software industry and the 4.3% of the S&P 500 composite. The broader Computer and Technology Sector has risen 6.5% over the same time frame.

Price Performance



The company has outpaced its peers like Microsoft and Amazon. Microsoft and Amazon shares have gained 15.8% and 14.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Investment Thesis for CRWV Stock

The AI infrastructure market continues to expand rapidly in 2025, driven by demand for GPU-intensive applications, including large language models and inference-at-scale workloads. This bodes well for CRWV.

Despite a robust market, CoreWeave faces tremendous competition from Azure, AWS and Google Cloud. Also, customer concentration and huge capex owing to data center expansion remain headwinds.

What Should You Do With CRWV Stock Before Q1?

With strong demand tailwinds, it seems a compelling opportunity, but one with competitive pressures and capital risks that investors need to closely monitor.

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, which indicates that investors should wait for a better entry point. However, existing investors can hold the stock as its growth prospects remain intact.

