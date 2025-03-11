How to Shop Amid Tariff Uncertainty

As President Donald Trump enacts his tariff plans, you may be wondering if you can expect higher prices when you shop.

Consumers will likely see the most immediate impact on categories like food, where the cost of price increases tends to get passed on directly, says Duleep Rodrigo, U.S. consumer and retail sector leader at KPMG, a professional audit, tax and advisory services firm.

Other products, like household goods, experience a more subdued impact, he says.

“The manufacturer or retailer may decide they want to absorb some of those price increases,” Rodrigo says.

He adds that in the current economic environment, consumers are very price-sensitive, which makes retailers hesitant to pass on the full brunt of any tariff-driven price hike.

While shoppers might not have much control over prices, there are steps they can take to minimize any impact on their own bottom lines.

Here’s how to adjust your shopping habits in an era of tariffs:

1. Prepare your budget for price increases

“You need a budget more than ever,” says Andrea Woroch, a money saving expert who shares budgeting tips on her website, andreaworoch.com.

A budget, she says, gives you more control over how you’re spending to help counteract the uncertainty over the impact of tariffs.

A budget can take the form of an online budget calculator, an envelope-based tracking system or a budget app to help you track expenses.

“Without a spending plan, it’s easy to overspend and rack up debt,” Woroch says.

To get started, she suggests tracking your spending and allotting different amounts to categories such as food, clothing and personal care. You can make adjustments as you go, particularly if prices go up.

At the same time, setting aside money for an emergency fund can make it easier to absorb temporary price increases without needing to take on additional credit card debt.

2. Compare prices and seek discounts

Look for sales, compare prices between retailers and leverage tools like coupon websites to find discounts and cash-back offers, suggests Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, where she provides shopping tips. She adds that using a credit card that offers rewards or cash back can also help stretch your dollars.

If you’re in the market for consumer electronics or appliances, you might consider buying refurbished items through retailers that offer certification — meaning it’s been inspected and authenticated — and warranties, Woroch says. Checking for “like new” used options when shopping on Amazon can often result in high-quality products for lower prices.

Resale websites such as Poshmark or SidelineSwap can also offer attractive deals on gently used items, and allow you to earn extra cash by selling products, Woroch adds. Using this method, she was recently able to sell some old toys and clothing and then use her earnings to purchase used skis for her daughter without tapping into savings.

3. Resist pressure to spend early and often

While consumers may feel pressure to make big purchases, like a new car, as soon as possible before tariffs drive prices up any further, that could be the wrong move, says Meir Statman, professor of finance at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

“People don’t always pause and ask whether they actually need it,” says Statman, who is also the author of “A Wealth of Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Behavioral Finance.”

He adds that buying more than you need can create other costs. If you stock up on beef for a deep freezer, for example, you have to pay for the electricity to keep it frozen. If you buy and store wine for an upcoming wedding months in advance, you might decide you want a different type by the time the big day arrives.

“There is no product I can think of that you should rush out and buy now,” Statman says.

Instead, he suggests, consumers should keep an eye on prices and only make purchases when truly needed.

More From NerdWallet

Kimberly Palmer writes for NerdWallet. Email: kpalmer@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @kimberlypalmer.

The article How to Shop Amid Tariff Uncertainty originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.