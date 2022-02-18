How Seniors Can Get Free Tax Help Through AARP

If you're a senior who has yet to file your tax returns, you should know that free tax prep resources are available to you. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program offers tax guidance and tax preparation services to seniors age 50 and older. Here's what you need to know.

You've probably heard of the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP. This membership-based organization offers benefits like travel, restaurant, entertainment, health and wellness discounts, and other valuable resources. But the company also has a charitable organization that provides help to those who need it.

The AARP Foundation provides free help

The AARP Foundation is AARP's charitable organization that serves members and nonmembers alike. The foundation services vulnerable people age 50 and older. One of its services is the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free in-person and virtual tax assistance.

While the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides help to anyone free of charge, the organization puts a particular focus on helping taxpayers who are over 50 years old or who have low to moderate income. Program volunteers are located throughout the country, and all volunteers are IRS-certified each year to ensure they're up to date on current tax codes.

How to get free tax help

Free tax is available through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide from Feb. 1, 2022, to April 18, 2022. Hours and dates may vary by location throughout the pandemic.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers can help prepare many types of returns. However, not all tax returns can be prepared. If a taxpayer has a unique or complex tax situation, help may be unavailable. You can review which types of tax situations qualify.

Get in-person help preparing your taxes

If you need in-person support, you can locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site near you. Some sites allow you to get help in just one visit, while others require two visits. You may also have the option to drop off your documents in person and then get help virtually. Be sure to contact your local site to schedule an appointment.

Get virtual help as you prepare your own taxes

If you prefer, you can request virtual assistance. With this option, you can prepare your taxes online for free and get help by sharing your screen with a virtual volunteer. A volunteer will coach you through the tax preparation process as you use free tax software.

The free software used for virtual assistance is available to taxpayers who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) between $16,000 and $73,000. If your AGI is greater than $73,000, you can still request tax help -- but you won't get access to free software.

Don't wait to begin your tax preparation

If you're budget-conscious or on a limited income, it's a good idea to take advantage of free resources instead of paying fees to prepare your taxes. We suggest putting the money you save into savings, as having extra cash in your savings account is always a good idea.

It takes time to prepare your taxes. Now is the time to begin gathering your documents so you're able to file your tax return within the time frame. If you still haven't started your taxes, take a look at our list of best free tax software to help you out.

