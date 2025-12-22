How RIVN Is Pushing Software Boundaries Heading Into 2026

Rivian Automotive RIVN has updated its software for its customers to elevate the overall driving experience. It will expand Rivian’s assisted driving capabilities and deliver on top customer requests. The latest software update 2025.46 includes some of the new features announced on its AI and Autonomy event held on Dec. 11, 2025.

The company announced “Universal Hands-Free,” which expands hands-free assisted driving coverage from 135,000 miles to more than 3.5 million miles of roads across the United States and Canada. The feature allows drivers to operate hands-free on any road with clearly marked lanes. However, it does not function at slow speeds or at traffic lights and stop signs, as it is not yet a fully autonomous system.

Rivian’s autonomy feature includes three driving styles — “Mild,” “Medium” and “Spicy” — that shape how the vehicle behaves on the road.

Mild mode provides a relaxed style with a more gap distance and more gradual lane changes.

Medium mode delivers a balanced style to manage cut-ins and accelerate with traffic flow.

Spicy mode offers a more dynamic style with a tighter gap distance and quicker steering during lane changes.

The company announced another significant software, named “Digital Key”, which will let users add their Gen 2 car key to their digital wallet on iPhone, Apple Watch, Google Pixel and Samsung devices. The key leverages technology from the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), ensuring the vehicle supports the latest digital standards and allowing the feature to be extended to future models like the R2 and R3.

Driver Display View is another feature introduced for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 drivers. Gen 2 drivers can now switch between the Autonomy view, which displays surrounding lanes and vehicles, and the Maps and Navigation view on the driver display. Gen 1 drivers, meanwhile, can toggle between the Driver Assistance view, which shows vehicles and objects ahead, and the Maps and Navigation view. Drivers can also switch between screens by pressing the right thumbwheel on the steering wheel — for example, changing music on one display while following navigation instructions on another.

Kick Turn and RAD Tuner features are rolling out exclusively to Gen 2 Quad-Motor vehicles. The kick turn feature will let the user steer in tight-road conditions while moving at speeds under 15mph or 24km/h.

Overall, Rivian’s growing software stack highlights a path toward higher-margin differentiation, helping the company compete not just on vehicles, but also on long-term ownership experience.

Competitive Context

General Motors GM takes pride in its autonomous strategy and the development of its next-generation software-defined vehicle platform, OnStar and Super Cruise. The company believes the platform will be transformational and will enable the software layer of each vehicle to evolve independently of the hardware-defined physical layer. The vehicles will become smarter, more capable, and more personalized over time, which will be beneficial for the customers. The platform, on the other hand, will be more stable and last longer.

NIO Inc. NIO is rolling out upgrades to its NIO World Model (“NWM”) platform, enhancing urban and highway NOP Plus, parking, and smart safety features through over-the-air updates. These software improvements are tied to paid driver-assistance packages, allowing NIO to improve vehicle capabilities while building recurring revenue streams. The company’s in-house NX9031 smart driving chip will improve performance and optimize costs, and help scale its software-led strategy.

The Zacks Rundown on RIVN Stock

Shares of RIVN have gained 64.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 40.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RIVN trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.13X, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Growth Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIVN’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RIVN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

