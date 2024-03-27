How Restaurants Are Surviving in Today’s Competitive Market

The hospitality industry suffered more than any other during the COVID-19 pandemic. The slow business recovery for restaurants, bars, and hotels has been evident in rising prices and small businesses closing left and right. A truly unique business plan is a must to stay afloat in an already competitive industry. More is needed to keep a restaurant going rather than just discounts like happy hour or lunch specials. A new spot needs something unique that stands out from the crowd to get social media coverage and draw in customers off the street.

Having exceptional food and drinks may be the traditional way to grab diners’ attention, but people are looking for an entire experience when they eat these days. The decor, service, atmosphere, and more might be the keys to establishing loyal customers. Restaurants that go out of their way to commit to a unique concept or look get hyped on social media because they look exciting in pictures. Whether this concept is a quaint neighborhood vibe or a luxurious feel with low lighting and custom cocktails, a well-thought-out idea will surely attract attention.

A prime example is Gigglewaters, a 1920s-style restaurant, bar, and one-screen classic movie theater in Tampa, Florida. Owner Rachel Fine Wilson was inspired by the aesthetic of old New York City haunts and saw an opportunity to create a similar spot in Tampa, where it would be a novelty. The restaurant is known not only for its excellent burgers and whiskey–having won over fifty awards since opening five years ago–but also for its themed events and movie nights. The back room of the restaurant features a 32-seat movie theater, where you can watch classics like Goodfellas, Star Wars, and Grease. These screenings are paired with events like a four-course meal or holiday parties.

Like with many restaurants, success is achieved by utilizing every part of its space and creating a unique guest experience. Its patrons are excited by the great food and drinks but keep returning because they cannot get a similar feeling anywhere else. The special events cultivate a community of customers excited for the next party or screening, and the overall vibe caters to a specific clientele. Building a fanbase of regular customers is essential to success in such an intense market.

Restaurants have always been among the most challenging businesses to start and maintain success. Trends come and go, and with them, customers come and go. However, finding a niche market and drawing a regular crowd can create longevity for any restaurant. You might know the next big thing if something is missing from your neighborhood.

About Gigglewaters

Gigglewaters is a 1920s-style restaurant, bar, and movie theater in Tampa, Florida, founded in 2019 by Rachel Fine Wilson. Since opening, the restaurant has won over fifty awards, including Best American Restaurant in Florida. It is known for its screenings of classic films and events like Rocky Horror New Year’s Eve and the Grease Sing-a-Long. The brand is currently in the process of franchising into additional brick-and-mortar storefronts.

