How to Recession-Proof Your Retirement Income Before 2026 Ends

Key Points

A larger cash buffer could protect your portfolio from losses.

More income streams mean more options.

Rethinking your withdrawal strategy could help you preserve your nest egg.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Will a recession hit in 2026? At this point, that's anyone's guess. But between the oversees conflict, tariff policies, and general uncertainty, it's easy to see why some people may be worried about the economy taking a serious turn for the worse.

Recessions can hit workers harder than retirees because they often lead to an uptick in lost jobs. If you're retired and aren't working, you at least don't have to worry about losing your job. And even if you're working part-time, losing that job could mean giving up a portion of your total income -- not all of it.

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But that doesn't mean the idea of a recession isn't concerning. And if you're worried things might worsen by the end of the year, it's important to take steps to protect your retirement income. Here's how.

1. Build a larger cash buffer

Recessions and stock market crashes don't always go hand in hand. But it's often the case that when the economy is sluggish, stock values fall.

As a retiree, that can be a problem. If the market is down, you don't want to liquidate assets in your IRA or 401(k) for money. But you also need a way to pay the bills. And Social Security (if you're collecting it) may not be enough.

That's why it's so important to build yourself a cash buffer -- ideally, enough cash to cover about two years' worth of living costs. That way, you won't have to sell investments when they're down. And the time to convert stocks to cash is before the market tanks.

The good news is that high-yield savings accounts are still paying a decent amount of interest. So you can not only buy yourself some protection by moving money into cash, but also earn a modest return in the process.

2. Diversify your income streams

Relying too much on any single income stream in retirement could leave you vulnerable in a recession. That's why it's a good idea to diversify.

If you currently get most of your income from your IRA, and your IRA is mostly invested in stocks, you may want to branch out into other areas, like bonds, real estate, or even part-time work. In fact, the latter may be your best option because it allows you to leave your portfolio untouched to the degree that you're able to replace withdrawals with earnings.

Another thing you may want to consider is an annuity. Converting a portion of your savings to a guaranteed income stream could make it easier to ride out recessions, since you're setting yourself up to receive payments on a predictable basis.

3. Rethink your withdrawal strategy

It's natural to land on a withdrawal strategy for retirement and stick with it through thick and thin. The 4% rule, for example, has you withdrawing 4% of your savings balance your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals in line with inflation. That 4% baseline rate, though, applies regardless of how the market performs.

A better idea, however, may be to adjust your withdrawals downward during a recession if it leads to a stock market decline. To do that, you may need to be prepared to make other changes, whether it's taking on more part-time work or reducing expenses. But if you're flexible with retirement plan withdrawals, you may be able to preserve more of your savings for the long haul.

Recessions aren't always lengthy, and they're not always super harmful to retirees. But it's important to be prepared for one at all times. Building a cash buffer, diversifying your income streams, and staying flexible with retirement plan withdrawals are all practical ways to buy yourself some protection in case the economy sours.

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