How to Read Your Social Security Statement -- and What to Fix Before You Claim

Key Points

Social Security provides a helpful statement to each of us.

It details our past earnings and our expected benefits.

It's import to review it regularly and correct any errors.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Just about all of us can look forward to receiving Social Security benefits in the future. And for many of us, they will be a critical lifeline. As the Social Security Administration (SSA) has noted, "Social Security benefits represent about 31% of the income of people over age 65." And even more striking: "Among Social Security beneficiaries age 65 and older, 39% of men and 44% of women receive 50% or more of their income from Social Security."

Thus, it's important to get familiar with our Social Security Statements -- even well before we retire. Read on to see why.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Meet your Social Security Statement

There's a Social Security Statement for each of us workers, and the SSA updates it annually. In the past, it would arrive in the mail, but now it's available online and can be mailed to you upon request. (Each of us should set up a my Social Security account at the SSA website, in order to access our statements. Those 60 and older may get a copy of their statement in the mail if they don't have a my Social Security account, but to enjoy a lot of functionality and even potentially to prevent a scammer from co-opting your account, it's best to set up an account.)

The statement was redesigned in recent years and now features a bar graph offering estimates of your retirement benefit estimates at nine different claiming ages -- because we can claim our Social Security benefits anywhere from age 62 to age 70. (The earlier you claim them, the smaller they'll be, but you'll receive more of them. Studies have shown that for most, but not all, of us, waiting until age 70 will yield the most total benefits.) The statement's estimates of benefits can be very helpful when planning for retirement.

Importantly, the statement also includes a record of your earnings history and directions on how to have errors corrected.

What to fix before you claim your benefits

It's critical to fix any errors you spot, because that will make your benefit calculations more accurate. If the SSA is underreporting your income for one or more years, that will likely result in your eventually receiving lower benefits than you're entitled to. The paper statement is likely to aggregate earnings from many years ago and only list earnings by year for the last 20 years or so. Via your my Social Security account, though, you'll be able to see earnings for every year.

Note that when calculating your benefits, the SSA formula incorporates your earnings from the 35 years in which you earned the most (adjusted for inflation) -- so you want at least 35 accurate years on your record.

So check out your Social Security Statement -- you may find it quite interesting.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.