How to Read Applied Materials Earnings: What Signals Move the Stock?

Having already gained a reputation as one of the strongest performers of the year, Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) now faces its first big test of the year. Shares are up 26% year to date and have rallied roughly 170% since last April, hitting all-time highs on what feels like a near-weekly basis since November.

The move has been underpinned by consistent earnings outperformance, strong positioning in its semiconductor manufacturing space, and growing confidence on Wall Street in management’s ability to execute. But sentiment across tech has shifted in recent weeks, so its fiscal Q1 earnings report is likely to be scrutinised a bit more than usual.

Investors have once again been questioning the rising levels of capital expenditure, and company-specific headwinds such as exposure to China have crept back into the conversation. This means Applied Materials will not only be one of the most closely watched stocks of the week, but will likely remain a hot topic for the rest of the quarter. The question investors are asking is whether the gains can continue beyond the Feb. 12 report and how they should position themselves for the fallout. Let’s jump in and take a look.

Why the Rally Has Room to Run

Regardless of how the fiscal Q1 report lands, the broader backdrop remains supportive. The global semiconductor market is in expansion mode, driven by AI, high-performance computing, and increasing chip complexity. As demand rises, so too does the need for advanced manufacturing equipment. That places Applied Materials squarely in the sweet spot of the cycle.

Beyond cyclical demand, there is a structural element at play. As chip fabrication becomes more complex, the recurring service and parts side of Applied Materials’ business has become increasingly valuable. That recurring revenue component adds resilience and margin stability, a dynamic that investors have been heavily leaning into over the past year.

Recent analyst sentiment reinforces this confidence. The teams at RBC, B. Riley Financial, Citigroup, and UBS have all reiterated Buy ratings in February, with price targets stretching as high as $405. That implies there could be further upside of around 20% even after the strong run already logged this year. Critically, these updates were made in the days before the report, which can be risky, suggesting a higher-than-normal level of analyst confidence in Applied Materials’ prospects.

The Bar Is High, But History Favors the Bulls

With that in mind, expectations are understandably elevated heading into Thursday’s report, with Morgan Stanley recently indicating it expects the company to surpass estimates. While it might feel good at first glance, that level of bullishness also creates risk.

When a stock has rallied this hard and trades near highs, even a solid report can trigger profit-taking if the numbers and forward guidance fall short of spectacular. Add in the ongoing sentiment shift in tech stocks in general, and volatility increases.

However, Applied Materials has built a track record of overachieving, and consistent execution has been the foundation of the rally over the past year. Even in the scenario where earnings merely meet expectations or guidance is a little soft, it is difficult to argue that the long-term thesis suddenly breaks. If anything, a knee-jerk selloff would likely be viewed as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

How to Play the Fallout

All that being said, the setup heading into earnings, and beyond, is pretty clear. If Applied Materials delivers another strong beat and maintains a confident outlook, the stock should have no problem building on its multi-month rally. In that scenario, fresh highs would likely attract additional momentum buyers and reinforce its status as one of the market’s leadership names.

If, on the other hand, the report disappoints and shares pull back sharply, investors should watch closely rather than panic. With structural demand intact and analyst support firmly in place, any earnings-driven dip could offer a compelling entry point. A sharp reset in expectations, particularly if not accompanied by a meaningful change in long-term guidance, may simply create a better risk/reward setup. Either way, this is a stock you want on your radar.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.