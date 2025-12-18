How QUBT Leverages M&A to Accelerate Quantum Commercialization

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, or QCi, has recently signed an agreement to acquire Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. or “LSI”, a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies LAZR, in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition adds a strong portfolio of core photonic technologies, patents and an experienced team of engineers and scientists, accelerating QCi’s product roadmap while supporting and expanding LSI’s existing customer base.

LSI designs and manufactures critical photonic components that align closely with QCi’s technology roadmap. The integration of LSI’s components, intellectual property, and talent is expected to strengthen QCi’s supply chain, enhance its engineering capabilities, and speed the development of compact, fully integrated quantum systems for commercial use.

Post-closing, QCi sees a dual revenue opportunity — continuing to grow LSI’s established non-quantum customer base and leveraging LSI’s technologies to drive the commercialization of quantum appliances in targeted markets. The transaction is expected to be closed following customary conditions, including bankruptcy court approval, anticipated by January 2026.

Earlier, in 2022, QCi completed its previously announced merger agreement to acquire QPhoton, Inc., a quantum photonics innovator that developed a quantum photonic system (QPS). This deal enabled QCi to deliver a ready-to-run, full-stack QPS designed for real-world business applications and accessible to non-quantum experts. Traditionally, quantum computing has been costly, complex and limited to specialized users. By combining QPhoton’s room-temperature, stable QPS with QCi’s Qatalyst software, which eliminates the need for complex quantum programming, QCi is broadening its addressable market and advancing its goal of democratizing quantum computing.

Peer Update

IonQ IONQ completed its acquisition of Vector Atomic, the leading quantum sensing company based in California. The all-stock transaction significantly expands and rounds out IonQ’s quantum technology platform by adding the world’s most advanced precision atomic clocks, inertial sensors and synchronization hardware to its industry-leading computing and networking stack.

Rigetti Computing RGTI made no major acquisitions in 2025 but announced several notable partnerships and contracts. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with C-DAC, India’s premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Through this MOU, Rigetti and C-DAC intend to collaborate on the design and development of hybrid quantum computing systems and related technologies, with the goal of bringing them to market.

QUBT’s Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have dipped 32.5%, underperforming the industry’s 6.3% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 18% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 1568.00X compared with the industry average of 5.54X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

Over the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has narrowed 6 cents to 19 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

