How Quantum Computing Is Positioned to Drive Long-Term Growth

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or OCi’s long-term growth is primarily driven by two areas – its quantum computing systems and thin-film lithium niobate photonic chip foundry. Earlier in 2025, the company continued to expand its commercial and government engagement, participating in numerous trade shows and conferences to showcase its quantum optimization and photonic chip solutions to prospective customers and partners.

Leveraging this, it has already begun shipping products, such as the Quantum Photonic Vibrometer, entangled photon sources, and EmuCore reservoir computing system, to research institutions, businesses, and government agencies. These early sales demonstrate a genuine demand for the company’s technology, creating a path to larger markets, such as secure communications, edge AI and advanced sensing.

The new chip foundry in Tempe, AZ, provides the company with a means to scale revenues more quickly. The facility is already fulfilling pre-orders, and management expects it to start making a meaningful financial contribution within 12-18 months. At the same time, QUBT is building stronger ties with government partners such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”), which help boost its credibility.

The company exited Q2 with $349 million in cash and equivalents, driven largely by $188 million in net proceeds from a private placement of common stock. The strong balance sheet, as well as increased visibility with its addition in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes, has the potential to push forward.

QUBT’s Peer Update

Rigetti Computing RGTI is strengthening its role in quantum computing through strategic initiatives, international expansion, and financial resilience. The company signed an MOU with India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and launched Cepheus-1-36Q, a four-chiplet system that halved error rates versus its prior design and achieved 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity — the largest multichip quantum computer demonstrated to date.

Backed by $571.6 million in cash and no debt, Rigetti is well-positioned to fund R&D, pursue selective M&A, and scale operations as the market evolves..

D-Wave Quantum QBTS now has both the technical momentum and the financial capacity to execute opportunistically, reinforcing its ambition to be the first independent quantum company to reach profitability.

In line with this, in Q2, the company launched Advantage2, its most advanced annealing quantum computer, built for complex optimization, simulation, and AI applications. It announced a partnership with Yonsei University and Incheon Metropolitan City to advance quantum computing in South Korea through joint research, talent development, system access, and use cases in biotech and materials science. D-Wave ended Q2 with $819.3 million in cash balance, a 1,900% rise year over year, driven by $400 million at-the-market (ATM) equity program and warrant exercises.

