How To Pull Off Thanksgiving for $4 a Plate

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 27 this year, which is right around the corner. If Thanksgiving meal planning is weighing heavy on your mind (and your wallet), Aldi is offering some good news: Thanksgiving for $4 per plate. That’s right, you can serve a full Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for $40. Here’s how to pull off turkey day in a thrifty way.

Aldi Thanksgiving Meal Shopping List

According to a press release, the Aldi Thanksgiving meal includes a 14-pound turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Unfortunately, this amazing price for a Thanksgiving feast requires a bit of legwork. Don’t expect to walk into Aldi and pick up a a ready-made dinner for 10. Instead, you’ll need to actually shop for the individual items you need for the meal and prepare it.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need to purchase for a grand total of $40:

Whole turkey

Chicken broth

Condensed cream of mushroom soup

Evaporated milk

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Miniature marshmallows

2 cut green beans

100% pure canned pumpkin

2 shells and cheese

3 brown gravy mix

Poultry spices and herbs

French fried onions

Pie crust

2 chicken or cornbread stuffing

Whipped dairy topping

Yellow onions (3 pounds)

Baby peeled carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes (3 pounds)

Russet potatoes (10 pounds)

To make things easier, you can download a copy of the Aldi Thanksgiving Meal shopping list, per Aldi.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

