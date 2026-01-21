How PSX Is Powering the Energy Transition Toward Cleaner Fuels

Phillips 66 PSX is a leading refiner in the energy sector, capable of processing a wide range of feedstocks into finished products. Conventional fuels, on which the world remains heavily dependent, harm the environment by releasing greenhouse gases that threaten ecosystems and human health. As global attention on air quality standards intensifies to mitigate this issue, the demand for cleaner fuels and technologies that reduce emissions is expected to increase.

To meet the rising demand for cleaner fuels and emissions-reducing technologies, PSX is diversifying its business to generate lower-carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable naphtha. These fuels are generated at the Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex, one of the largest renewable fuels facilities in the world and at the Humber facility in the United Kingdom.

The Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex uses feedstock generated from waste oils, fats, greases and vegetable oils to produce renewable diesel and SAF. However, the Humber facility has the capability to refine plant-based or waste materials inputs, along with traditional fuel inputs, to produce lower-carbon fuels. Currently, PSX is producing around 50,000 barrels of renewable fuels daily.

Furthermore, to reduce environmental impact, PSX is adopting an approach called co-processing, which involves breaking down used plastics and using them as part of the fuel-making process, thereby reducing plastic waste and the need for new raw materials.

BP & VLO Also Producing Low Carbon Fuel Like PSX

BP plc BP and Valero Energy Corporation VLO have a presence in refining operations and are involved in the production of SAF and renewable diesel. Etlas, a joint venture between BP and Corteva, Inc., has been formed to enhance biofuel production. Through Etlas, BP aims to produce 1 million metric tons of feedstock by mid-2030s, which is enough to generate more than 800,000 tons of biofuel.

Like PSX, VLO also produces renewable diesel and SAF from waste oils, fats, greases and vegetable oils. VLO has an annual capacity of 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 235 million gallons of neat SAF production.

PSX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PSX shares have gained 14.9% over the past year compared with the 12.7% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



From a valuation standpoint, PSX trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 14.29X. This is above the broader industry average of 4.56X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported and ongoing quarters has been revised downward over the past seven days. However, for full-year 2025, the consensus mark for PSX's earnings has increased by a penny during the same period.



Phillips 66 currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

