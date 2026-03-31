How to Protect Yourself From Missing Out on Social Security Survivor Benefits

Key Points

Aside from a spouse, children, ex-spouses, and dependent parents may also be eligible for survivor benefits.

The percentage a person is eligible to receive depends on their relationship to the decedent.

There is a household limit on how much the Social Security Administration will pay in survivor benefits.

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It's natural to be caught up in grief when a spouse, partner, or child passes away, which is why it's so important to understand what you'll need to do to collect Social Security Survivor benefits. Understanding now how to access the funds you'll need later should make it easier for you to manage Survivor Benefits when the time comes.

Spouses aren't the only ones who might receive benefits

When survivor benefits come to mind, it's natural to think only of a spouse, particularly because they're the ones who can draw Social Security spousal benefits. However, that's not quite true. Here's a list of who may be eligible to receive survivor benefits.

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Widow or widower

May receive full benefits at full retirement age (FRA) -- currently around 67. Reduced benefits are available as early as age 60.

If the widow or widower is disabled, they may receive benefits at 50, if the disability began before or within seven years of the loved one's death.

If the widow or widower is caring for a child under 16 or if the child is disabled, they may receive survivor benefits at any age, if they have not remarried.

In addition to a lump-sum death payment of $255, a widow or widower can receive up to 100% of their loved one's benefit, depending on the age when they apply.

Ex-spouse

Must have been married to the deceased wage-earner for 10 or more years.

A remarriage may eliminate eligibility unless the survivor is over 60, or 50 if they're disabled.

If the divorced spouse is caring for the decedent's disabled child, or a child under the age of 16, they may receive benefits at any age and do not have to meet the length-of-marriage rule.

An ex-spouse is eligible to receive up to 100% of their ex's Social Security benefit.

Minor or disabled child

Must be unmarried and under 18. The exception is if they're still attending high school full-time. In that case, they can be 18 or 19.

A child who is disabled prior to age 22 and remains disabled may also be eligible.

Grandchildren, stepchildren, and adopted children may also be eligible, depending on the circumstances.

These children can receive up to 75% of their deceased parent's basic Social Security benefit.

Parents

Must have received at least half of their financial support from the deceased wage-earner.

The parent must be at least 62 years old.

The benefit for one parent is 82.5% of their child's basic Social Security. If there are two surviving parents, the benefit is 75% per surviving parent.

Family maximum

The total the Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay to the family of a deceased worker ranges from 150% to 180% of the worker's benefit amount. For example, if the decedent was receiving $2,000 per month, the total the SSA will pay would be between $3,000 and $3,600. If the total exceeds that amount, the SSA will trim all recipients' payments proportionally until it reaches the maximum amount.

Note: Payments made to an ex-spouse are not included in the family maximum.

On top of the grief you'll naturally experience when a loved one dies, you shouldn't have to worry about paying bills, and that's where Social Security survivor benefits come in.

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