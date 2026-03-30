How Project Elevate Is Driving 3% Comp Lifts for Dollar General Stores

Dollar General Corporation’s DG Project Elevate has emerged as an important growth driver, delivering measurable same-store sales gains across its mature store base. Unlike a full remodel, the program is meant for stores that do not yet need a complete overhaul. That gives Dollar General a way to improve store performance without taking on the cost of a larger renovation.



The initiative focuses on enhancing up to 80% of a store through physical asset enhancements, merchandising adjustments and improved product adjacencies. These changes directly influence how customers navigate the store, discover products and ultimately spend. Management highlighted that these upgrades are generating approximately 3% comp sales lifts.



Project Elevate focuses on making stores easier to shop by simplifying layouts and organizing products more clearly. This makes it easier for customers to find what they need while encouraging them to browse more, which can lead to higher spending per visit. The approach fits well with Dollar General’s core strategy of offering convenience and value, especially for shoppers who are stopping in for quick, everyday purchases.



Beyond sales growth, Project Elevate serves as a stabilizer for store operations. Locations undergoing these enhancements report lower store manager turnover rates compared to the broader chain. This improved workplace environment contributed to a significant 375 basis point reduction in company-wide store manager turnover during fiscal 2025.



Management plans to accelerate this momentum by executing approximately 2,250 Project Elevate remodels in fiscal 2026. By systematically upgrading thousands of existing units, Dollar General aims to capture incremental market share and ensure its vast rural network continues to deliver a superior shopping experience. This focused investment in the mature store fleet remains a cornerstone of the company’s growth strategy.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Dollar General

Dollar General, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares up 33.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%. Shares of Costco and Target have jumped 4% and 14.8%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Dollar General's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 15.85, lower than the industry’s ratio of 32.21. DG carries a Value Score of A. Dollar General is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.77) but at a discount to Costco (45.82).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General's current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4% and 6.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% and 9.8% rise in sales and earnings, respectively.





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Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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