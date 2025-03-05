How Is Progressive Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, The Progressive Corporation (PGR), with a market cap of $167 billion, is a leading insurance holding company, providing personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and PGR fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. As a key player in offering personal, commercial, and property insurance services, PGR benefits from long-term stability and steady revenue growth.

However, the leading insurance provider touched its 52-week high of $287.49 in the last trading session. Over the past three months, PGR shares have grown 8.8%, outperforming the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE), which declined 3% during the same period.

Moreover, in the longer term, PGR shares have surged 11.5% over the past six months and 49.7% over the past 52 weeks. By contrast, KIE has surged 4.8% over the past six months and 19.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite recent fluctuations, PGR has been trading well above its 50-day moving average since early February and above its 200-day moving average since last year.

On Feb. 19, the company’s stock surged 2.2% following its January 2025 earnings release. UNP announced a 59% increase in its net income, which amounted to $1.12 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $1.90, showcasing a rise of 61% from the year-ago value.

In the railroads industry, PGR’s rival, Chubb Limited (CB), is lagging behind, declining 2.3% over the past six months but surging 14.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Moreover, Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on PGR’s prospects. The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it. The mean target of $289.61 suggests a potential upside of 2.3% from the current market prices.

