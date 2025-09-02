How Is PPL Empowering Customers Through Energy Efficiency?

PPL Corporation PPL aims to modernize the grid to advance electrification, and provide customers with more options to reduce energy use, including energy efficiency programs. In line with PPL's goal to deliver operational excellence and achieve net-zero carbon emissions, energy efficiency programs benefit PPL through cost savings, enhanced grid reliability, increased customer engagement, and support for a sustainable energy future.



In addition to direct bill assistance, PPL supports energy efficiency, weatherization and other programs to help reduce energy usage and lower costs. These efforts aim to provide customers with a range of options to manage their energy expenses.



Collectively, energy-efficiency programs helped customers save more than 434,100 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity and reduced peak demand by nearly 78 MW in 2024. Programs to support natural gas energy efficiency saved more than 241,400 MMBtu throughout 2024.



PPL is investing in energy efficiency programs. In 2024, PPL’s incremental annual investment in Electric Energy Efficiency Programs was nearly $199.8 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago level.



PPL can improve service delivery and decrease outages by strengthening the stability and resilience of its electrical networks by reducing peak loads and overall energy consumption. Less pressure on infrastructure and cheaper operational expenses result from decreased peak demand on the grid, which helps the company maintain its financial stability and keep energy prices low.



Providing consumers with programs that save them money and energy strengthens their bonds and demonstrates a commitment to their success, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

Utilities Benefit From Energy Efficiency Programs

Along with PPL, some other utilities also offer various energy efficiency programs and workshops to help customers manage their energy use.



Exelon Corporation EXC is effectively promoting energy efficiency programs. In 2024, Exelon helped utility customers save over 26.2 million MWh and avoid more than 8.7 million metric tons of CO2e through energy efficiency programs.



Entergy Corporation ETR benefits from its focus on energy efficiency programs by offering a variety of solutions and incentives to its customers, including Energy Solutions programs for both residential and business customers.

PPL’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 7.69% and 8.42%, respectively, year over year.



PPL Stock Trading at a Premium

PPL is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.02X compared with the industry average of 14.75X.



PPL Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 5.7% against the industry’s 1.3% decline.



PPL’s Zacks Rank

PPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





