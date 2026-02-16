How to Play Hologic Stock Post Q1 Earnings and Progress on Buyout?

Hologic’s HOLX $18.3 billion private takeover deal by Blackstone and TPG is progressing toward completion. Announced in October 2025 after months of market speculation, the transaction is said to represent the largest medical devices deal in the last two decades. At a Feb. 5 special stockholders meeting, Hologic shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposal, with about 99.8% voting in favor. On top of that, Reuters reported last week that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) has approved the proposed acquisition as Hologic’s manufacturing footprint and partnerships in the country place the deal under its regulatory jurisdiction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone and TPG will acquire all outstanding Hologic shares for $76 per share in cash and a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $3 per share, tied to Breast Health revenue goals in fiscal 2026 and 2027. The aggregate purchase price of up to $79 per share represents a premium of roughly 46% to the May 23, 2025, closing price, the last full trading day before media reports of a possible transaction emerged. With the stock closing Friday’s session at $75.05, the cash offer implies a mere 1.3% upside.

The near-term upside also looks limited, as the acquisition is set to close soon and the stock is already hovering near the buyout cash price.

Hologic also reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results last month, missing analysts’ forecasts for both top and bottom lines.

A Quick Recap of HOLX’s Q1 Performance

First-quarter revenues came in at $1,047.8 million, 2.5% higher year over year. Molecular Diagnostics benefited from stronger sales of BV CV/TV and Panther Fusion assays. Lower sales of two SARS CoV-2 tests and legacy assays for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused sales to decline 3.5% year over year.

In Breast Health, product revenues decreased 2.2%, primarily due to a drop in sales of digital mammography systems, mainly 3D Dimensions systems, and related workstation and workflow products, which we primarily attribute to longer sales cycles. Sales of Brevera 9 Gauge Needles and capital systems fell due to a stop-ship of the needles implemented in mid-November 2025, followed by a voluntary recall in January 2026, in consultation with the FDA. The product line accounted for 4.7% of Breast Health revenues for fiscal 2025. On the service side, revenues benefited from an expanded installed base, as well as higher installation and training revenues related to Breast Health capital sales.

GYN Surgical revenues came out strong, rising 8.7% in the quarter, mainly due to increased sales of the acquired Gynesonics business, and higher sales volumes of MyoSure and Fluent Fluid Management products. Higher tariff expenses pressured margins, with the non-GAAP gross margin down 150 basis points (bps) and the non-GAAP operating margin decreasing 40 bps. Adjusted earnings per share came to $1.04, a modest 1% improvement year over year. Hologic ended the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $2.36 billion on its balance sheet and an adjusted net leverage ratio of 0.3.

How Do Projections for Hologic’s EPS Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS to increase 4.9% and 8.6%, respectively, to $4.47 and $ 4.86. The estimate movement has been mixed over the past 60 days.



New Regulatory Nod for Hologic

Hologic’s Aptima HPV Assay recently received FDA approval for clinician-collected human papillomavirus (HPV) primary screening. With this additional indication, the company’s offerings now span three major FDA-approved and guideline-recommended methods for cervical cancer screening: Pap + HPV (co-testing), Pap testing and HPV primary testing. The clearance follows the completion of large real-world evidence HPV screening studies, involving more than 650,000 women across several U.S. health systems, reflecting diverse, real-life patient populations and clinical settings.

In the United States, roughly 13,490 new invasive cervical cancer cases are estimated in 2026, with about 4,200 deaths projected. Many of these deaths are preventable with regular screening and appropriate follow-up on abnormal results. Hologic's range of testing options gives providers greater flexibility in selecting an approach based on a patient’s age, access and risk factors.

HOLX: Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Hologic have gained 1.2% in the past three months, relatively better that the industry which has declined 7.7%. The broader Medical sector has risen 2.1%, while the S&P 500 composite has gained 2.9%. Among its competitors, Medtronic MDT has gained 3.3% while GE HealthCare GEHC has outperformed all with 13.8% growth.



At a forward 12-months Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 3.86X, Hologic is trading higher than its own median of 3.49X and the sector’s 2.24X. GEHC and MDT trade at a one-year P/S of 1.69X and 3.39X, respectively.



Our Take on HOLX Stock

Hologic’s latest quarterly results fell short of analysts’ projections but still reflected year-over-year growth. Tariffs have weighed on key profitability metrics. At the same time, the company’s private takeover deal is also coming close to completion, with major regulatory hurdles getting cleared one by one. With only a small gap between the buyout cash offer price and the current price, the upside potential looks very minimal for existing shareholders. The recent price performance compared to the sector and peers has been dismal, while shares are also trading at a premium. Considering such factors, it seems reasonable for investors to exit their position.

HOLX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

