How The Pieces Add Up: VTV Headed For $190

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $189.79 per unit.

With VTV trading at a recent price near $173.30 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.51% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VTV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $140.18/share, the average analyst target is 12.94% higher at $158.31/share. Similarly, KHC has 12.31% upside from the recent share price of $33.73 if the average analyst target price of $37.88/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NEE to reach a target price of $88.74/share, which is 12.20% above the recent price of $79.09. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, KHC, and NEE:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Value ETF VTV $173.30 $189.79 9.51% KKR & Co Inc KKR $140.18 $158.31 12.94% Kraft Heinz Co KHC $33.73 $37.88 12.31% NextEra Energy Inc NEE $79.09 $88.74 12.20%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

