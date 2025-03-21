How The Pieces Add Up: IWD Targets $217

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $217.36 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $187.99 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.62% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD), UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC), and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (Symbol: EEFT). Although MTD has traded at a recent price of $1200.38/share, the average analyst target is 16.62% higher at $1399.90/share. Similarly, UWMC has 16.13% upside from the recent share price of $5.92 if the average analyst target price of $6.88/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EEFT to reach a target price of $125.33/share, which is 15.63% above the recent price of $108.39. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MTD, UWMC, and EEFT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $187.99 $217.36 15.62% Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD $1200.38 $1399.90 16.62% UWM Holdings Corp UWMC $5.92 $6.88 16.13% Euronet Worldwide Inc. EEFT $108.39 $125.33 15.63%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VGR

 CEMB Videos

 Institutional Holders of ADRT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.