How The Pieces Add Up: IUS Targets $58

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.12 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $48.29 per unit, that means that analysts see 20.36% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $45.60/share, the average analyst target is 33.65% higher at $60.94/share. Similarly, AMG has 25.56% upside from the recent share price of $158.83 if the average analyst target price of $199.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TX to reach a target price of $40.17/share, which is 24.47% above the recent price of $32.27. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, AMG, and TX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $48.29 $58.12 20.36% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $45.60 $60.94 33.65% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG $158.83 $199.43 25.56% Ternium S A TX $32.27 $40.17 24.47%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

