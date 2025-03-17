How The Pieces Add Up: FBT Targets $219

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FBT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $218.78 per unit.

With FBT trading at a recent price near $169.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.27% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FBT's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Genmab A/S (Symbol: GMAB), Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN). Although GMAB has traded at a recent price of $20.51/share, the average analyst target is 68.51% higher at $34.56/share. Similarly, ACAD has 42.00% upside from the recent share price of $17.50 if the average analyst target price of $24.85/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BMRN to reach a target price of $96.27/share, which is 38.64% above the recent price of $69.44. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GMAB, ACAD, and BMRN:

Combined, GMAB, ACAD, and BMRN represent 9.90% of the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF FBT $169.25 $218.78 29.27% Genmab A/S GMAB $20.51 $34.56 68.51% Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD $17.50 $24.85 42.00% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN $69.44 $96.27 38.64%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

