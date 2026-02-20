How The Pieces Add Up: AOR Headed For $74

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.51 per unit.

With AOR trading at a recent price near $66.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of AOR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA). Although ALEX has traded at a recent price of $20.78/share, the average analyst target is 814.34% higher at $190.00/share. Similarly, CTRA has 489.33% upside from the recent share price of $31.71 if the average analyst target price of $186.88/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CTRA to reach a target price of $186.88/share, which is 489.33% above the recent price of $31.71. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ALEX, CTRA, and CTRA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF AOR $66.96 $73.51 9.79% Alexander & Baldwin Inc ALEX $20.78 $190.00 814.34% Coterra Energy Inc CTRA $31.71 $186.88 489.33% Coterra Energy Inc CTRA $31.71 $186.88 489.33%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 MTRN market cap history

 Funds Holding TLR

 BXC Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.