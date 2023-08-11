How Photographer Katie Ward Is Capturing Authentic Moments and Creating Visual Identities

Meet Katie Ward, the owner of Katie Ward Photography, LLC and a celebrated editorial portrait photographer specializing in brand, advertising, and family photography.

Katie is a storyteller, a memory maker, and a curator of emotions. Somewhere between photography classes and apprenticing under legends, she weathered doubts and explored other careers. But the camera’s call was impossible to resist. Today, Katie breathes life into special moments, creating a visual identity that transcends time and space, capturing the essence of authenticity, beauty, and human connection.

We asked Katie about the story behind her company’s founding, what she would tell her younger self if she were to start her entrepreneurial journey all over again, and what’s next for her and Katie Ward Photography, LLC.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Katie Ward Photography, LLC?

A: I grew up wanting to be a photographer. After getting over my lofty childhood goals of being a very famous actor, I was drawn to being behind a camera. At 13, I took my first photography class. I was hooked. For my first job, I apprenticed with Burt Glinn, the famous photojournalist and former CEO of Magnum. He taught me patience, and to use the whole frame to make the best picture rather than cropping after the image is taken.

Like many women, over the years I was told that my ambitions weren’t realistic. So instead of pursuing my desire to be a photographer, I spent a long time trying to fit myself into careers that didn’t work for me. I worked as a television producer, in fine art galleries, and as a journalist. And, in all these careers, I always ended up coming back to photography. When I was working in galleries I started @picklebeholding. As a journalist, I ended up spending a great deal of time reporting on and photographing the issues surrounding parents and families.

When my daughter was a year and a half, I made the leap and started doing portrait photography full time. It was terrifying to break off on my own, but it has been incredibly rewarding. And for the first time in my life, I feel fulfilled in my career and am doing what I am meant to be doing.

Q: What problem does Katie Ward Photography, LLC solve?

A: I help people, brands, and families visualize the feeling they want to convey to the world. By listening to the stories behind a person/brand, I create photos that capture authentic moments in collaboration with my clients. Photos that feel fresh and contemporary but are rooted in history and feel familiar turn into a visual identity.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. My grandfather, Robert Howard, was an inventor who started tens of companies in his lifetime, and my father followed in his footsteps with multiple careers. So growing up I saw the most powerful people in my life pursuing their passions even when that meant taking risks. These role models have given me the courage to tread my own entrepreneurial path.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: The biggest mistakes I’ve made in this journey, so far, have always been rooted in communication and setting expectations. Anytime I’ve had an unhappy client, it comes back to how I’ve communicated with them. In the beginning it meant making sure I had clear contracts. As time has moved forward it means being very clear and upfront about pricing, timelines, and editing. As a solopreneur everything comes back to me, so I’ve taken every disappointed client as an opportunity to grow and finetune the luxury service that I offer.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: Have confidence. Confidence is not something to shy away from. Knowing my abilities and being able to speak about them clearly instills trust in my clients. It’s when I’ve been reserved and insecure that I’ve had the most difficulty. Standing in my confidence in both my abilities and as an entrepreneur has been so rewarding because it has bled into other parts of my life. I’m now a more confident parent, partner, and friend.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: My definition of success has definitely evolved over the last few years from working as much and as hard as I could to scaling back and being selective about the projects I do. This selectivity has allowed me to fully show up for all my clients, to bring fresh ideas, and conceptualize sessions that I wouldn’t have had the energy to before. When speaking with prospective clients, we both know when the energy is right, when our ideas align, and when we both feel confident in what is to come. Those are the clients and projects I take on now.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: My husband, Nat Ward, who is an artist, poet, and photographer, has been behind me every step of the way. He has helped me create portfolios to send to editors, find and purchase the correct equipment, walked me through having a photography business, and even built my custom editing desktop. But, most importantly, he’s helped me not lose sight of our real goal, which is having a happy and healthy family.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: Do it sooner. Trust yourself. You knew from a young age what you wanted to do, and following that passion is what will lead you to the happiness and the success you knew you could achieve. Listening to other people’s fears is what will hold you back. Also, invest in client contracts from the beginning.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: The sky’s the limit. I’m really looking forward to doing more editorial and advertising work, and to working with more companies and people whose missions and goals make a positive impact on the world. I also can’t wait to grow my one-person team into a proper studio that’s able to take on bigger and better projects.

