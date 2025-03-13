How Is Paychex’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks?

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions, specializing in payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services for small to mid-sized businesses.

With a market capitalization of $52.7 billion, the company has a strong presence across the United States, Europe, and other international markets, offering technology-driven workforce solutions to streamline business operations and compliance. Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Paychex fits this bill perfectly.

Paychex touched its 52-week high of $158.37 on March 10 and is currently trading 8.4% below that peak. PAYX has gained 2.7% over the past three months, outperforming the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), which has dropped 18.3% in the same time frame.

PAYX stock has gained 8.1% over the past six months and 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XSW’s 7.1% gains over the past six months and 6.3% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent uptrend, PAYX has traded above its 200-day moving average since mid-July. Moreover, it has traded over its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

On Dec. 19, PAYX shares gained over 1% following its Q2 earnings release. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.14, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.12, while revenue came in at $1.32 billion, slightly ahead of the expected $1.31 billion. For FY25, the company expects 4%–5.5% revenue growth and 5%–7% EPS growth, reflecting confidence in its steady expansion.

Paychex has significantly outpaced its peer Workday, Inc.’s (WDAY) 3.8% decline over the past six months and a 10.9% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 16 analysts covering the PAYX stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, Paychex is trading above its mean price target of $140.08.

