Portfolio construction is crucial for any investor, whether a beginner or experienced, as it helps balance risk and maximize returns. The key is to ensure each investment serves a specific purpose within the portfolio, rather than just collecting assets.
Diversification, or spreading investments across different asset types, reduces risk by balancing higher-risk stocks with safer options like bonds. ETFs, particularly passive ones, offer a simple and cost-effective way to achieve diversification, providing exposure to a wide range of assets.
Understanding your risk tolerance is vital, as it influences your portfolio's composition. Lastly, keeping long-term goals in mind is essential for managing both risk and return.
Finsum: Advisors could really benefit by integrating basic portfolio metrics into their calculations, such as Sharpe and Sortino ratios.
- portfolio construction
- model portfolio
- ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.