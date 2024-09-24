News & Insights

How Passive ETFs Fit Into Portfolio Construction

September 24, 2024

How Passive ETFs Fit Into Portfolio Construction

Portfolio construction is crucial for any investor, whether a beginner or experienced, as it helps balance risk and maximize returns. The key is to ensure each investment serves a specific purpose within the portfolio, rather than just collecting assets. 

 

Diversification, or spreading investments across different asset types, reduces risk by balancing higher-risk stocks with safer options like bonds. ETFs, particularly passive ones, offer a simple and cost-effective way to achieve diversification, providing exposure to a wide range of assets. 

 

Understanding your risk tolerance is vital, as it influences your portfolio's composition. Lastly, keeping long-term goals in mind is essential for managing both risk and return.

Finsum: Advisors could really benefit by integrating basic portfolio metrics into their calculations, such as Sharpe and Sortino ratios. 

