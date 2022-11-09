How Pascale Joseph Is Infusing Leadership Development With Empathy, Authenticity and Vulnerability

Pascale Joseph, Founder of Equity Through Liberation, is disrupting the workplace to ensure her clients can thrive and show up at work in a way that is aligned with their cultures, identities, goals, and spirit.

With more than ten years of experience in corporate, government, and non-profit work, Pascale witnessed organizations misunderstand historically- and intentionally-excluded identities time and time again. While she knew this was an issue she wanted to tackle, she also knew the importance of doing so thoughtfully and in a way that would truly spark change. Thus, Equity Through Liberation was born. Today Pascale is committed to ensuring that the people who are behind the scenes running companies are able to operate with vulnerability, purpose, authenticity, and empathy.

We asked Pascale about her struggles with self doubt as an entrepreneur, how she celebrates her successes along the way, and what’s next for her and Equity Through Liberation.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Equity Through Liberation?

A: I started Equity Through Liberation because I wanted to branch out on my own. I’d volunteered as a consultant for different organizations and I reached a point where I felt ready to make it official. I had also reached a point where I knew I was ready to pivot in my career, but had spent quite a bit of time unsure of what that should look like. In all the roles I’ve held, there was always some responsibility that required coaching, training, and leadership development. I love that work, particularly because the main inspiration for what I do is to see people thrive and be successful. I knew that my own professional journey was greatly impacted by the lack of support that organizations had in understanding historically- and intentionally-excluded identities. I had been working in the diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and advocacy space for quite some time. However, I wanted to ensure that whatever systems, processes, and programs I provided didn’t only look at the financial benefit of diversity and inclusion, but understood more intentionally how to build a team whose competencies included understanding trauma and its collective and individual impact.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: Centering humanity has been a prominent aspect of my personal philosophy long before it became a trend. And that is because of my upbringing. I grew up in Trenton, New Jersey and was mindful of the odds stacked against me and my family. It was easy to feel and be aware of how “different” I was from my classmates in school, teachers, and other folx I encountered during my developmental years. Much of that difference revolved around my identities and their intersection. I experienced bias and racism at a young age. And having been made aware of how my identity contributes to how I am viewed and treated, I made it a point to celebrate the differences I encountered in others. I based my communication and learning style on being hypersensitive to the things people say and the things that are left unsaid; how people show up and the ways in which internal and external context influence how they show up. I learned what not to do by watching the people around me and I was committed to being a leader different from the ones who occupied spaces of authority in my life, whether that was in school, at work, or in my personal life.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: While I understood I needed guidance and experience to establish a foundation for my academic and professional development, I always told myself that I hope to one day work for myself. There’s something so meaningful in the freedom of entrepreneurship that you do not find being a full-time employee. It isn’t all sunshine though. Just like any aspect of life, the entrepreneur’s journey doesn’t necessarily have an end. It’s a commitment to a way of life that requires mindset shifts, dedication to adaptability and flexibility, and understanding that you can be a small business of one or have a staff—you have just as much social responsibility and impact as a major corporation and you should act accordingly.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Absolutely. I still do. It’s human and it will happen. Part of it is because I want to affect positive change so strongly that I will sometimes place unrealistic expectations on myself or I try to do too much at once. I learned my lesson when my body essentially forced me to take a seat and remove some of the things from my plate. From there, the navigation had to start with understanding that even impacting one person’s life is still a significant change. I do not have to change the world overnight in order to achieve self validation and erase self doubt. I also had to understand that I will fail, but that is not the determination of my entire being, worth, or character. Taking calculated risks, whether they’re successful or not, is part of the entrepreneurial journey—it’s part of anyone’s journey, really. You build resilience not by running away from those moments of self-doubt and those failures, but by embracing them and not internalizing them. I had to unlearn so much to get to that mindset, but it doesn’t mean I won’t have my moments in the future, and that’s perfectly OK.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: I’ve definitely had my moments. What made me persist was reliving and remembering the times that I was told what my worth would be, told who I should become, or made to feel less than. I do what I do because I don’t want others to experience some of the hurdles and trauma I encountered. If they are experiencing them, I want to provide the support and resources to navigate through it. Plus, proving people wrong and going out of my way to do things that I was told I couldn’t and shouldn’t do is a favorite pastime of mine, especially in the name of disrupting for good and destroying barriers.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: The visibility I’ve been blessed to have. I never would have thought I’d be a guest speaker on a podcast, much less multiple, or conduct interviews where I have had the opportunity to speak about the importance of highlighting mental health. Visibility of women who look like me and share a similar background was not common growing up and I’m proud of the opportunity to provide that for younger generations. Being a potential source of inspiration is something I do not take lightly.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: Collectively and individually. Collectively, I celebrate with family and loved ones because I did not get to where I am alone. There was always a person or conversation that provided me with the support I needed at any particular point in time throughout my journey, even the negative experiences. But I learned it was especially important to celebrate individually because, like many folx whose development and growth was characterized by harsh criticism and judgment, I thought success meant I needed to achieve perfection. I sought to define that by first tearing myself down, even when there was no need to, dimming my light, or downplaying my achievements. If I could give anyone a sincere piece of advice, celebrating you with yourself is a critical part of building character. If you can’t celebrate yourself and be sincere about it, you won’t be able to sincerely celebrate and support others.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: Chaotic at times, but definitely an adventure. If I had to do it all over again, I could do without a few of the more negative experiences. But at the end of the day, I want to love what I do and be who I am unapologetically while I do it. I would absolutely do those moments of authenticity over again.

Q: What’s next for you and Equity Through Liberation?

A: I’ve been conducting various trainings and operational setups for different companies, but have paused on accepting new clients. I’m focused on my academic journey and working toward earning my PhD in Instructional Management and Leadership. Who knows what the future holds after that, but I look forward to shaking things up.

