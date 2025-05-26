How The Parts Add Up: XLV Headed For $158

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $158.40 per unit.

With XLV trading at a recent price near $130.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.53% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX). Although TECH has traded at a recent price of $46.78/share, the average analyst target is 48.47% higher at $69.45/share. Similarly, WST has 38.14% upside from the recent share price of $205.59 if the average analyst target price of $284.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BDX to reach a target price of $214.86/share, which is 25.37% above the recent price of $171.38. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH, WST, and BDX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF XLV $130.34 $158.40 21.53% Bio-Techne Corp TECH $46.78 $69.45 48.47% West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST $205.59 $284.00 38.14% Becton, Dickinson & Co BDX $171.38 $214.86 25.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

